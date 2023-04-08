'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Condemn Cheater Tom Sandoval At Club 'Emo Nite': 'F*** Tom'
The ladies of Vanderpump Rules let off some steam!
Reality TV stars Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney were spotted out at an "Emo Nite" where they publicly slammed Tom Sandoval for his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.
"F*** Tom!," Shay reportedly screamed during the party at the Avalon in Hollywood, California on Friday, April 7.
"I said f*** Tom in case you didn’t hear me," the brunette beauty shouted as Kelly Clarkson’s "Since You Been Gone" faded out. Madix, the scorned ex of Sandoval, held up her middle finger while The All-American Rejects’ "Gives You Hell" played in the club.
The three Bravolebrities appeared to enjoy their night as they spent a majority of their time at the DJ booth smiling and dancing together. As the DJ’s set concluded, Shay started chanting "F*** Tom," to which the DJ encouraged the entire club to join in on.
News of Sandoval’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss broke in early March — prior to the scandal Sandoval and Madix were together for almost a decade. The part Tom-Tom owner has received extreme backlash from fans since the incident came to light, meanwhile, the public has thrown their support to Madix as she mourns her relationship.
As OK! previously reported, on March 16, the blonde bombshell shared her feelings on her ex’s infidelity via Instagram.
"hi. where to begin?" she penned alongside a photo of herself in a stunning pink gown.
"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," the 37-year-old spilled. "when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
"To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Madix said about the treachery she experienced, adding, "however, i know that i am not in this alone."
"So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she confessed. "i am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
The reality TV personality concluded her message with a warning, saying, "what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana."