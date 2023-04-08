'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Condemn Cheater Tom Sandoval At Club 'Emo Nite': 'F*** Tom'

"F*** Tom!," Shay reportedly screamed during the party at the Avalon in Hollywood, California on Friday, April 7.

"I said f*** Tom in case you didn’t hear me," the brunette beauty shouted as Kelly Clarkson’s "Since You Been Gone" faded out. Madix, the scorned ex of Sandoval, held up her middle finger while The All-American Rejects’ "Gives You Hell" played in the club.

The three Bravolebrities appeared to enjoy their night as they spent a majority of their time at the DJ booth smiling and dancing together. As the DJ’s set concluded, Shay started chanting "F*** Tom," to which the DJ encouraged the entire club to join in on.