'Devastated' Ariana Madix Speaks Out For First Time Since Split From Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval: 'What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run'
Ariana Madix is ready to speak about her shocking split from cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.
"hi. where to begin?" the Vanderpump Rules star wrote alongside a stunning photo of herself looking pretty in pink on Thursday, March 16.
"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," Madix continued in regard to her entire circle of supporters who have lifted her up in the weeks after her boyfriend of nine years was exposed for having a seven-month affair with the former couple's costar Raquel Leviss.
"when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," the 37-year-old continued.
"to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Madix confessed, noting, "however, i know that i am not in this alone."
"so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," the reality star pointed out of the scandalous situation. "i am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
"what doesn’t kill me better run," Madix concluded. "love, ariana."
The television personality broke her silence just one week after Sandoval took to Instagram to publicly send his apologies to Madix on Wednesday, March 8.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," the TomTom cofounder wrote after participating in a months-long romance with Leviss behind his girlfriend's back.
"My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could have ever captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better," Sandoval's message continued to read in part.