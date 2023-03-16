'Devastated' Ariana Madix Speaks Out For First Time Since Split From Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval: 'What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run'

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," Madix continued in regard to her entire circle of supporters who have lifted her up in the weeks after her boyfriend of nine years was exposed for having a seven-month affair with the former couple's costar Raquel Leviss.

"when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," the 37-year-old continued.