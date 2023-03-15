Scheana Shay's Attorney Slams Raquel Leviss For Filing Restraining Order & 'Creating A Mess' For Upcoming 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

"The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can't both be physically present at the reunion," Rahmani said of Shay and Leviss, whose legal name is Rachel. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."

"There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy," the legal representative made clear.