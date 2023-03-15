Scheana Shay's Attorney Slams Raquel Leviss For Filing Restraining Order & 'Creating A Mess' For Upcoming 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
The highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion has been thrown into turmoil.
After Raquel Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay for allegedly punching her in the face moments after the former beauty queen admitted to having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back, the question of who will be able to attend the upcoming Season 10 reunion is now up in the air, Shay's lawyer Neama Rahmani revealed.
"The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can't both be physically present at the reunion," Rahmani said of Shay and Leviss, whose legal name is Rachel. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."
"There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy," the legal representative made clear.
Although many people have speculated the ladies could hash out the drama if one of them appears via Zoom, Rahmani insisted that will not be possible due to the restrictions under the order that's currently in place.
"Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can't communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary," the lawyer clarified.
- Tom Schwartz Insists Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair Scandal 'Will Just Go Away,' 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Says
- Scheana Shay Looks Unbothered Out In L.A. After Firing Back At 'Liar' & 'Cheat' Raquel Leviss As She Denies Physical Attack
- Raquel Leviss Shows Injuries After Claiming 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Scheana Shay Attacked Her As Tom Sandoval Affair Drama Continues
With the taping for the special reportedly set for Thursday, March 23, and the court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, the podcast host and the 28-year-old will have to wait to first be in front of a judge to confront each other.
"Scheana intends to present her witnesses and her evidence and to expose Rachel's lies. And she's excited to have her day in court and have the judge hear both sides of the story because the court has only heard one side so far," Rahmani noted, emphasizing how Shay and Leviss "have to film [the reunion] separately or virtually. [Leviss] created a mess both for her friends and for the show."
According to the documents, which were filed by Leviss on Tuesday, March 7, the Sonoma State University alum claimed that during the alleged altercation, the 37-year-old pushed her against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head before her costar "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." Shay denied the allegations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People conducted the interview with Shay's attorney.