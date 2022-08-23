Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Husband Kobe Bryant On His Would-Be 44th Birthday: 'I Love You And Miss You So Much!'

More than two years after the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the athlete’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, is honoring her beloved late husband on his would-be 44th birthday.

On Tuesday, August 23, Vanessa took to Instagram with a heartwarming throwback image of her and her basketball legend partner in honor of the occasion.

“Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa captioned the sweet snap, depicting the pair sporting smiles amid a romantic embrace. “I love you and miss you so much!”