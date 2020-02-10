trending in NEWS

Vanessa Bryant admitted she’s struggling to come to terms with husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s deaths in a heartbreaking message on Instagram on Monday, February 10. Vanessa revealed that her “brain refuses to accept” that they’re gone, but she’s trying to “be strong” for daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation