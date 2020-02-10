trending in NEWS
Vanessa Bryant admitted she’s struggling to come to terms with husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s deaths in a heartbreaking message on Instagram on Monday, February 10. Vanessa revealed that her “brain refuses to accept” that they’re gone, but she’s trying to “be strong” for daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
View this post on Instagram
Prepping Thanksgiving dessert w/my Gigi❤️ #qualitycontrol #tastetesters 😜🤔😋
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
My girls 🧡🎃👻🕸#Spider #HocusPocus #Halloween
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️💜💛
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
