Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant on Wednesday, January 29. Vanessa thanked people for their support and prayers and spoke of her family’s indescribable pain in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She also sent condolences to the other victims’ families and announced that Kobe’s Mamba Foundation had set up a fund to assist them financially as they grieve their respective losses.

 

 

