trending in NEWS
- Jessica Admits She Was Drunk During Her 2017 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Interview
- Lori Harvey Poses With Her Thong Sticking Out Of Her Pants – See The Racy Photo!
- Lil Nas X Claps Back At Pastor Troy's Homophobic Comments
- Popeyes Releases New Uniforms Inspired By Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Athleisure Brand
- Vanessa Bryant Returns To Instagram For The 1st Time Since Kobe & Gigi's Deaths
Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant on Wednesday, January 29. Vanessa thanked people for their support and prayers and spoke of her family’s indescribable pain in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She also sent condolences to the other victims’ families and announced that Kobe’s Mamba Foundation had set up a fund to assist them financially as they grieve their respective losses.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kobe Bryant
- Vanessa Bryant
Sound off in the comments below!