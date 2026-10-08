Vanessa Hudgens' Sister Stella Spills Out of Tiny Pink Bikini: Photos
Oct. 8 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Stella Hudgens is turning heads with her latest bikini snaps.
The actress and fashion influencer shared a pair of sultry selfies showing off her figure in a bright pink string bikini.
In one photo, Vanessa Hudgens’ sister relaxed in a hot tub while wearing oversized black glasses and large hoop earrings.
The colorful bikini featured lettering across the cups, giving the look a playful edge. Stella pulled her dark hair back and posed with a pout while looking straight into the camera.
In another snap, she moved in for a closer shot of the eye-catching swimsuit. Stella stuck out her tongue and showed off her playful side, with water droplets visible across her skin as she posed for the selfie.
Stella Keeps Sharing Bikini Looks
Stella, 30, has been keeping her social media feed filled with swimwear throughout the year.
She previously caught attention with poolside photos in a black thong bikini and has continued sharing glimpses of her summer style with her followers.
While Stella is often introduced as the younger sister of the High School Musical alum, she's built a name for herself over the years.
Along with growing a sizable social media following, Stella has pursued acting, appearing in projects including The Memory Thief, According to Jim and Powerless.
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Stella Opened Up About Her OnlyFans Account
In February 2022, Stella launched her OnlyFans account and spoke about what subscribers could expect from her page.
“I’ll be posting exclusive and never before seen premium content. Am I good at twerking? Yes! I’m so excited to chat with you more and for you guys to finally see what I have in store for you. Make sure you subscribe,” she said in her launch video.
Stella also made it clear that she manages the account herself.
“i run my page all by myself 😇 & never will change that, so i might be slow to respond sometimes!” she wrote in her bio.
Beyond her social media content, fashion and beauty have become a big part of Stella's online presence. She regularly gives followers a look at her outfits, vacations and moments from her everyday life.
Stella Said Vanessa Influenced Her Style
Having a famous sister has also influenced Stella's approach to fashion.
“Vanessa has taught me that my style really represents who I am,” Stella told People. “She’s always been very experimental and always starting her new trend, so I kind of take after her on that.”
The sisters have remained especially close through major moments in their family.
After their father died in 2016, Vanessa and Stella grew even closer with their mother, Gina, who emigrated from the Philippines to the United States.
In 2023, Vanessa announced plans to film a documentary featuring her mother and sister while exploring their Filipino heritage.
“The three of us are all very close. We do a lot of things together,” Stella said. “We all go through life being there for each other, support each other, love each other, which is a huge part of the Filipino culture.”