Vanessa Hudgens Shares Throwback Bikini Thirst Trap After Welcoming Baby No. 2: Photo

Vanessa Hudgens is reminiscing about the “simpler” days of her life before she had two kids. “Well I haven’t gone to any holiday parties or even leave the home this holiday season,” Hudgens, 37, wrote on Instagram. “Newborn life lol so here’s a photo of me in simpler times where I danced on tables. What a year it’s been. From this to mom of 2…. What a journey ❤️.”

In her post, Hudgens shared a fun snapshot of herself smiling in a hot pink one-piece swimsuit while kneeling on a table. She completed her look with stylish sunglasses and a bun hairstyle. This throwback emerged nearly a month after Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker welcomed their second child.

Source: MEGA Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating in late 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes Baby No. 2 Amid Dramatic Labor

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their second child in November 2025.

On November 29, Hudgens excitedly announced the arrival of their newest family member. “Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is,” she shared via Instagram alongside a photo from the hospital. “Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do ❤️.” In another candid moment, the actress revealed that she popped a blood vessel during delivery. “Labor: Poppin out babies and blood vessels lol,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Hudgens announced her pregnancy in July, sharing images of herself and Tucker showing off her growing baby bump with the caption, “Round two!!!!” The couple met in 2020 and were first spotted together holding hands later that year after Hudgens' split from Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Cozy Postpartum Vibes

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens shares candid moments on Instagram.

Just a day after giving birth, the High School Musical star embraced her newfound life. “Home in pjs all day is the vibe,” Hudgens wrote on November 30, reflecting on her first day as a mom-of-two. Hudgens is also happier than ever with her man. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’” she said of her love story with Tucker during an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Very random, yes… he’s just kind of perfect for me.” Just months later, Hudgens declared she knew Tucker was The One. “After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she recalled on the Today show in April 2023.

The Pair's Future Family Plans

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens knew Cole Tucker was ‘The One’ months into dating.