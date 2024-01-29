Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body in Instagram Thirst Trap
Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life!
Two months after the star and Cole Tucker tied the knot, the actress wowed fans by sharing a bikini selfie on Instagram.
"A lil sunshine is always good for the soul ☀️," the actress, 35, captioned the snap, which showed her clad in a string two-piece and big sunglasses. Hudgens appeared to be by a swimming pool and had an amazing view as she snapped the mirror shot.
Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland left a few fire emojis in the comments section, while Tucker, 27, wrote in response to her caption, "Yeah it is."
The newlyweds got hitched in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023 — though fans didn't know about the nuptials until photos of the High School Musical lead wearing a white dress surfaced on social media.
"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Hudgens gushed to Vogue after the celebration. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away."
"It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into," she continued. "Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical."
"Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed," admitted the singer-actress. "I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."
The duo got engaged in February 2023, with an insider revealing their desire to start a family sooner rather than later was the reason they got married that same year.
"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the insider spilled last year. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."
The pair first met in 2020 over Zoom during a group meditation session.
"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," the Hollywood beauty told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her talk show, admitting she was the one who contacted him after the class. "[I] was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."
"He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," the "Say OK" crooner gushed in another interview. "I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more."