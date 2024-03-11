Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pack on the PDA, Sofía Vergara Stuns and More Stars Shine on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Red Carpet: Photos
The stars stepped out for one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year!
While Ryan Gosling took to the stage at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for an iconic performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, other stunning celebrities arrived at Wallis Annenberg Center for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party.
Keep scrolling to see what your favorite A-listers wore for the star-studded occasion!
Chrissy Teigen looked effortlessly gorgeous in a halter-style Oscar de la Renta gown, as she smooched her husband, John Legend, who sported a sophisticated black tuxedo with trendy wide-leg pants.
Justin Theroux — who made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom on Sunday evening — donned an all-black suit with satin lapels.
Quinta Bronsan left little to the imagination in a see-through silver dress — which featured an asymmetric neckline and a thigh-high slit.
The Abbott Elementary star had her hair styled in loose glamorous waves, as she accesorized with hoop earrngs and silver heels.
Jon Hamm wore a navy suit while cracking a cheesy smile next to his wife, Anna Osceola, who stunned in a plunging neckline gold gown.
- 'Don't Look at the Back of My Dress!': Emma Stone Fights Back Tears as She Has a Wardrobe Malfunction at 2024 Oscars
- 'He Stole the Show': Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at 2024 Oscars Earns Rave Reviews From Viewers — Watch
- Emma Stone Gets Emotional After Missing 'Poor Things' Win at the 2024 Oscars: Watch
Jennifer Coolidge struck a sassy pose in a fishnet-styled, long-sleeved black dress and matching handbag.
Jessica Alba glowed in a Tamara Ralph metallic sliver ensemble. The dress hugged her curves in all the right places and featured unique rose details with an off-the-shoulder, cleavage-baring neckline.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elizabeth Banks absolutely slayed her Oscars outfit!
The Hunger Games actress opted for a long-sleeved black gown with an intricate cape-like sleeve on one side. She accessorized her style with a silver choker necklace and chunky rings.
Sofía Vergara is single and ready to mingle!
The Modern Family star walked the Vanity Fair red carpet solo in a black dress with trendy bow accents after her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello was finalized last month.