Vanna White Says She's 'Very Happy' in Her 13-Year Romance With John Donaldson: Are Wedding Bells in Their Future?
Jan. 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Vanna White is sharing rare insights into her long-term relationship with boyfriend John Donaldson, including whether the couple plans to tie the knot after 13 years together.
“We’re very happy,” the Wheel of Fortune star told E! News on December 10. “We’ve been together for a long time and we are just happy the way it is.”
At 68, White acknowledges the speculation surrounding her relationship with the real estate developer but reassures fans that she’s content without a wedding ring. “Maybe people want to see us get married,” she said. “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”
When asked about their holiday plans, White shared, “We always go to Hawaii for Christmas vacation. It’s warm and tropical and it’s a good way to get away from a big city.”
Family remains central to her Christmas traditions. “I always wrap presents,” she explained. “On Christmas Eve, we get to open one gift, and then we have to wait for Christmas Day to open the rest of them. It’s always been that way.”
White has two children, Nikko, 31, and Gigi, 28, with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, ensuring that family time is a priority during the holidays. “Christmas is special for everyone, especially for family and I don’t care what age you are, it’s fun,” she added.
White and Donaldson’s love story began in 2012 when they met through a mutual friend at a barbecue. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” the game show icon said. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”
Her relationship with Donaldson, she noted, “just works," as they respect each other’s individuality.
“He lets me be me, I let him be him. There is no drama," she said.
In past interviews, White reaffirmed her feelings about marriage, expressing that their bond feels official even without a legal document. “I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” she stated. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.”
Gushing over Donaldson, White described him as “the male version of me.” “We really are very similar,” she noted. “We get along so well. He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.”
With over a decade of relationship experiences behind her, White shared her secret to a successful partnership: “Don’t be in a relationship because you’re lonely, because if you’re not happy, you’re still lonely,” she advised. “Just be who you are, and don’t let anybody change who you are. It’s nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don’t want to change you. It’s got to be easy.”