Vanna White Says She's 'Very Happy' in Her 13-Year Romance With John Donaldson: Are Wedding Bells in Their Future?

Article continues below advertisement

Vanna White is sharing rare insights into her long-term relationship with boyfriend John Donaldson, including whether the couple plans to tie the knot after 13 years together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Vanna White is content with her relationship and has no plans to marry.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re very happy,” the Wheel of Fortune star told E! News on December 10. “We’ve been together for a long time and we are just happy the way it is.” At 68, White acknowledges the speculation surrounding her relationship with the real estate developer but reassures fans that she’s content without a wedding ring. “Maybe people want to see us get married,” she said. “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Vanna White said she’s happy without getting married.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about their holiday plans, White shared, “We always go to Hawaii for Christmas vacation. It’s warm and tropical and it’s a good way to get away from a big city.” Family remains central to her Christmas traditions. “I always wrap presents,” she explained. “On Christmas Eve, we get to open one gift, and then we have to wait for Christmas Day to open the rest of them. It’s always been that way.”

Article continues below advertisement

White has two children, Nikko, 31, and Gigi, 28, with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, ensuring that family time is a priority during the holidays. “Christmas is special for everyone, especially for family and I don’t care what age you are, it’s fun,” she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Nikko Santo Pietro went viral after Vanna White featured him on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

White and Donaldson’s love story began in 2012 when they met through a mutual friend at a barbecue. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” the game show icon said. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.” Her relationship with Donaldson, she noted, “just works," as they respect each other’s individuality. “He lets me be me, I let him be him. There is no drama," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Vanna White and John Donaldson have been together for 13 years.

Article continues below advertisement

In past interviews, White reaffirmed her feelings about marriage, expressing that their bond feels official even without a legal document. “I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” she stated. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.” Gushing over Donaldson, White described him as “the male version of me.” “We really are very similar,” she noted. “We get along so well. He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.”