Vanna White Fans Left Speechless After TV Host Shares Rare Video of 'Gorgeous' Son Nikko, 30: 'Where Have You Been Hiding?' Source: MEGA; @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White left fans swooning over her 30-year-old son Nikko Santo Pietro's 'gorgeous' looks.

Vanna White left fans in awe after sharing a rare glimpse of her 30-year-old son, Nikko Santo Pietro, in a cooking video posted on Instagram on Monday, December 2

Standing in her kitchen, the Wheel of Fortune star began, “I’m not a good cook, but fortunately, my son, Nikko, is. So he’s going to make one of my favorite dishes. We call it Uncle Roy’s Chicken.”

Pietro, wearing a fitted white T-shirt and jeans, handled most of the prepping — from peeling ginger with a spoon to chopping onions with sunglasses on — while his mom pitched in.

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Nikko Santo Pietro, 30, is a real estate agent.

“I’ll leave it to you. I do the cleanup,” White said with a smile.

After taking the dish out of the oven, Pietro added a sprinkle of salt, took a bite and playfully declared it "terrible" before walking off-camera.

White then tried the food and said, “We did it!” before hugging her son.

Fans, meanwhile, were more in awe of Pietro’s good looks than the recipe, as one person wrote in the comments, “Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He’s GORGEOUS 😍.”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Nikko Santo Pietro's LinkedIn page shows he shares his dad’s passion for cooking from their family restaurants in L.A.

“Is son on the menu too 👀 errr I mean great video!!” another fan gushed, while a third added, “If your son is free my daughter is also. Lol they can cook together. 😊.” “My next three letters are H-O-T!” a fourth wrote.

Other fans praised their bond, with one writing, “I love the chemistry between mother and son,” while another said, “More videos of Vanna and Nikko in the kitchen, please!”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White shares Nikko and daughter, Gigi, 27, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

White shares Nikko and her daughter, Gigi, 27, with her restaurant owner ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2002. Nikko, who has worked as a real estate agent at Mauricio Umansky’s company, The Agency, since October 2022, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Vanna couldn’t hide how proud she is of her two kids.

“I love bragging! My son works at a real estate agency, and he does a great job. He is dedicated and he’s hungry to make deals close,” White gushed in an interview with Parade. “My daughter went to New York University and graduated with an art degree. Now she’s a very good tattoo artist. She loves putting her art on someone’s body that will be there forever. The work she does is beautiful.”

"So I can look at it every day and have a piece of (Gigi) with me," she added, talking about her desire to be inked by her daughter.

Despite her decades-long career on Wheel of Fortune, she has always cherished her role as a mom.

“Your whole life changes after you have children,” she said in a 2007 Family Circle interview. “You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You’re constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined.”

Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram The pair wowed fans with their new video!

But the TV icon's journey to motherhood wasn’t easy.

Two years into her marriage to George, she revealed her pregnancy on her show, only to suffer a miscarriage a week later.