'I Wasn't Ready to Retire': Vanna White Is Still Not 'Tired' of 'Wheel of Fortune' After 41 Years
Vanna White will be staying on Wheel of Fortune for at least two more years!
On the Friday, November 17, episode of Good Morning America, the 66-year-old discussed her decision to stay on the show after 41 years despite Pat Sajak retiring from his role as host next year.
"We call ourselves Ken and Barbie," she said of her longtime TV partner. "We're not quite that today, but Ken and Barbie go together and always have."
"When Pat told me he was going to retire, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not sure that I'm ready to retire,'" White recalled of Sajak’s June announcement. "I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn't ready to retire."
In September, it was revealed that White had extended her contract until the 2025-2026 season. In the interview, the blonde beauty shared why she decided to stay.
"Because I'm not that tired and I love what I do… I genuinely do care about our contestants, and my favorite show is when they all win something big," she stated.
Throughout the several decades on the series, White and Sajak grew incredibly close — so much so, the mother-of-two knows “everything” about the 77-year-old.
"How do you describe being with someone for 41 years that you love and adore?" she wondered. "I know when he walks in, when he walks up the stairs, if he's in a good mood or a bad mood."
As OK! previously reported, the star spoke more in depth about her thought process when deciding to continue her contract.
When asked if the idea of leaving alongside Sajak was something she considered, she replied, "Of course it's a thought."
"It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind," she noted.
Just a few weeks after Sajak announced his retirement, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest would be replacing the TV icon.
White confessed that "it will be different" with the American Idol host, but she remained hopeful for the future of Wheel of Fortune.
"I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind," she said. "I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does."
White then recalled the conversation she had with Seacrest after it was revealed he’d be taking on the coveted role. "He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him.’ He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I'm looking forward to working with him," she said.
Additionally, White shared the show will be giving Sajak a grand exit after so many years.
"We are celebrating this year with Pat and all the good times, all the 41 years, all the memories," she stated. "We are going to be doing some incredible stuff to say goodbye to Pat at the end of the season."