OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Vanna White
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Hesitant' Vanna White Feels Ready to Marry Boyfriend John Donaldson: 'The Timing Is Right'

vannawhite johndonaklds
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 31 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Wheel of Fortune wedding bells?

Vanna White and real estate developer John Donaldson started dating in 2012 — and according to a source, they are finally ready to say "I Do" after 12 amazing years together.

Article continues below advertisement
vannawhite mega
Source: mega

Vanna White has been on 'Wheel of Fortune' since 1982.

"John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant, only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again," a friend spilled to a news outlet, referring to the game show star's first marriage to George Santo Pietro from 1990 until 2002.

"Things change though," the pal added. "Vanna just feels like the timing is right."

Article continues below advertisement
vannawhite johndonaldson
Source: mega

She started dating John Donaldson in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Per the source, White and Donaldson are considering saying their vows in Hawaii, potentially alongside the television personality's two, adult children from her first marriage.

However, the source shared "it might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach. This wedding is all about the two of them."

Article continues below advertisement
vannawhite johndonalds
Source: mega

White is finally considering tying the knot with her long-term beau.

MORE ON:
Vanna White
Article continues below advertisement

And while White is open to getting tying the knot, she previously revealed that after 12 years, she already felt like they were a married couple.

"Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one," she said in an October 2023 interview.

Article continues below advertisement
vanna white
Source: MEGA

White said Donaldson is a 'male version' of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why their relationship works so well, White described Donaldson as a "male version" of herself and clarified that there really is "no drama" in their romance.

"We really are very similar. We get along so well," she explained. "He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The game show co-host also gave a word of advice to others currently on the lookout for "the one" in their love lives.

"Don't be in a relationship because you're lonely, because if you're not happy, you're still lonely," she said at the time. "Just be who you are, and don't let anybody change who you are. It's nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don't want to change you. It's got to be easy."

The source spoke with Closer about White and Donaldson's plans.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.