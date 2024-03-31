'Hesitant' Vanna White Feels Ready to Marry Boyfriend John Donaldson: 'The Timing Is Right'
Wheel of Fortune wedding bells?
Vanna White and real estate developer John Donaldson started dating in 2012 — and according to a source, they are finally ready to say "I Do" after 12 amazing years together.
"John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant, only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again," a friend spilled to a news outlet, referring to the game show star's first marriage to George Santo Pietro from 1990 until 2002.
"Things change though," the pal added. "Vanna just feels like the timing is right."
Per the source, White and Donaldson are considering saying their vows in Hawaii, potentially alongside the television personality's two, adult children from her first marriage.
However, the source shared "it might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach. This wedding is all about the two of them."
And while White is open to getting tying the knot, she previously revealed that after 12 years, she already felt like they were a married couple.
"Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one," she said in an October 2023 interview.
As for why their relationship works so well, White described Donaldson as a "male version" of herself and clarified that there really is "no drama" in their romance.
"We really are very similar. We get along so well," she explained. "He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."
The game show co-host also gave a word of advice to others currently on the lookout for "the one" in their love lives.
"Don't be in a relationship because you're lonely, because if you're not happy, you're still lonely," she said at the time. "Just be who you are, and don't let anybody change who you are. It's nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don't want to change you. It's got to be easy."
The source spoke with Closer about White and Donaldson's plans.