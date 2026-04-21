Victoria Beckham Defends Kourtney Kardashian After Travis Barker Trolled for Sucking Her Toes in Controversial Photo: 'She Has Lovely Feet!'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Victoria Beckham guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“The thing is, she’s got really pretty feet, so I don’t mind that. She has lovely feet, so she should get them out. That’s what I think,” Beckham defended Kardashian. “Good for her if he wants to suck them.” The fashion designer then wondered if the reality star returns the favor for her husband. “It’s relevant!” she insisted as the Today hosts burst into laughter. “I’m sure she does,” Sheinelle Jones claimed. “And why do I know? Just because they’re the kind…they’ll lick each other’s cheeks.” “There’s something about a suck of a toe that even the verbiage kind of makes me ill…I don’t know why,” Bush Hager said. The consensus between all three ladies was “good for them” on marching to the beat of their own drum.

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram Travis Barker kissed Kourtney Kardashian's toe.

Barker, 50, raised eyebrows when he included a photo of his mouth wrapped around Kardashian’s big toe in a 47th birthday tribute. “Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever,” he wrote. “Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans. I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash 🖤.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is opposed to toe sucking.

Fans were quick to notice the awkward image and questioned why it was included in the Instagram carousel. “I definitely could’ve done without the last picture. super sweet pics tho,” one person said, while another wondered, “Are the toe sucking pics necessary, Travis?”

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker frequently pack on the PDA.

Kardashian is not ashamed of her feet and has been open about them in the past. “I love really cute feet,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in 2022. “I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Victoria Beckham defended Kourtney Kardashian.