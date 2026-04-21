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Victoria Beckham Defends Kourtney Kardashian After Travis Barker Trolled for Sucking Her Toes in Controversial Photo: 'She Has Lovely Feet!'

Photo of Victoria Beckham and Travis Barker
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube/@travisbarker/Instagram

Victoria Beckham weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's toe sucking.

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April 21 2026, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET

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Victoria Beckham is in favor of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s strange PDA.

During the Tuesday, April 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the former Spice Girl, 52, had an unexpected response to the rocker sucking his wife’s toe in a recent Instagram post.

Host Jenna Bush Hager was grossed out and said she doesn’t think she could “handle” such behavior.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Victoria Beckham guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“The thing is, she’s got really pretty feet, so I don’t mind that. She has lovely feet, so she should get them out. That’s what I think,” Beckham defended Kardashian. “Good for her if he wants to suck them.”

The fashion designer then wondered if the reality star returns the favor for her husband.

“It’s relevant!” she insisted as the Today hosts burst into laughter.

“I’m sure she does,” Sheinelle Jones claimed. “And why do I know? Just because they’re the kind…they’ll lick each other’s cheeks.”

“There’s something about a suck of a toe that even the verbiage kind of makes me ill…I don’t know why,” Bush Hager said.

The consensus between all three ladies was “good for them” on marching to the beat of their own drum.

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Image of Travis Barker kissed Kourtney Kardashian's toe.
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker kissed Kourtney Kardashian's toe.

Barker, 50, raised eyebrows when he included a photo of his mouth wrapped around Kardashian’s big toe in a 47th birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever,” he wrote. “Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans. I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash 🖤.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager is opposed to toe sucking.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is opposed to toe sucking.

Fans were quick to notice the awkward image and questioned why it was included in the Instagram carousel.

“I definitely could’ve done without the last picture. super sweet pics tho,” one person said, while another wondered, “Are the toe sucking pics necessary, Travis?”

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Image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker frequently pack on the PDA.
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker frequently pack on the PDA.

Kardashian is not ashamed of her feet and has been open about them in the past.

“I love really cute feet,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in 2022. “I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.”

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Image of Victoria Beckham defended Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Victoria Beckham defended Kourtney Kardashian.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s episode of Today, Beckham identified which one of her husband’s behaviors turns her on the most.

“I think any chore that David Beckham can do in his Boss underwear, I’m down….” she expressed. “He can do the ironing in his underwear. He can load the dishwasher in his underwear. I’m down.”

Jenna, 44, then introduced a video of the shirtless soccer star doing “house work.”

“You said, ‘Change the lightbulb, but before you do it, take off your shirt,’” the media personality joked.

“If that’s how you want to do chores, that’s choremance…I’m speechless,” Sheinelle, 47, confessed.

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