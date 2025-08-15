Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out of Bikini Top Alongside Husband Travis Barker and Baby Rocky After Debunking Pregnancy Rumors: Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life in Italy!
The 46-year-old reality star was spotted soaking up the sun on a luxury boat in Portofino with her husband, Travis Barker, and their baby boy, Rocky.
She wore a plunging leopard-print bikini with oversized shades while her messy-chic hair caught the coastal breeze. The push-up top left little to the imagination as the Poosh founder almost spilled out of her swimsuit.
Beside her, the Blink-182 drummer kept it casual in a bright red shirt and black shorts while holding Rocky, who was dressed in a gray tee. Kardashian, however, made sure to crop the photo so fans only saw a glimpse of her baby’s tiny hand and brunette hair.
“Moments before jumping in the water to see the Christ of the Abyss statue underwater. (Look it up 🤓),” she captioned the post, giving followers a taste of her vacation itinerary.
The post also featured a faceless photo of her daughter, Penelope, 12. Kardashian shares Penelope, Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.
Her seaside snaps come right after she fueled pregnancy speculation with a recent The Kardashians promo.
In the August 7 clip, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner all dressed in black, busty dresses as they lip-synced, “Oh my God, I’m turning into my mother.”
When the camera cut to the momager, she flaunted her fresh facelift before joining her daughters for a hug.
After fans noticed the mom-of-four hiding in the back, mostly covered by Kim and Kendall, with Kim’s arm blocking her stomach, the comments section blew up with theories.
“Kourtney is for sure pregnant,” one person wrote, while over 35,000 others “liked” the idea.
Another asked, “Why is nobody talking about Kourtney hiding?”
A third joked, “So… Kourtney is pregnant 🤰.”
However, the Lemme founder quickly shut down the chatter.
In response to a comment on her August 9 vacation photos that read, “RUMORS HAVE IT THAT YOU'RE PREGNANT KOURTNEY,” she replied, “Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs 🤙🏼.”
Still, the rumors didn’t stop as she posted a photo away from the camera, hiding her belly, in the same studio where the promo was filmed.
“Lol to the freaking pinky fingers,” she wrote, flashing a peace sign.