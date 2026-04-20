Travis Barker Slammed as 'Gross' for Posting Photo Kissing Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Feet

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram Travis Barker was slammed after posting a photo of himself kissing Kourtney Kardashian’s foot.

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"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever," he captioned the post. "Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans." He continued, “I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash 🖤.”

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The post featured a mix of sweet and steamy moments, including PDA-filled photos and a tender shot of Barker kissing Kardashian on the forehead. Other images showed the Lemme founder spending time with their son, Rocky, giving fans a peek into their blended family life.

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But one particular photo quickly stole the spotlight. On the final slide, the musician included a racy bedroom snap of him kissing Kardashian’s foot, which immediately sparked reactions in the comments section. “Now why the last photo?” one user asked. Another added, “Are the toe sucking pics necessary, Travis?” “I love it all!…except the foot pic..gross lol,” a third chimed in.

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram The image was part of Travis Barker's birthday tribute to his wife.

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While some fans weren’t into the bold display, the Kardashian family showed nothing but love. Kim Kardashian commented, “I love this post and all of these pics.” “The cutest girl ever ❤️,” Khloé Kardashian added. Travis’ son Landon Barker — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — also joined in, dropping a string of heart emojis in support.

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As for Kourtney, she’s previously made it clear she doesn’t mind her husband’s fascination. "I mean, I have really cute feet,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in 2022. “I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.”

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian has previously said she doesn’t mind her husband’s attention to her feet.

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The couple’s romance has been a whirlwind from the start. After years of being friends and neighbors, they began dating in late 2020 and went public with their relationship in February 2021. They tied the knot in May 2022 and later welcomed their son Rocky in 2023.

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Source: @travisbarker/Instagram The pair shares son Rocky, whom they welcomed in 2023.

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Since then, Travis hasn’t held back when it comes to sharing his love for family life. In a February 2025 interview, he opened up about how much he enjoys having a baby in the house again.