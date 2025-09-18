Victoria Beckham Insists Her Family 'Always Shows Up' to 'Support' One Another Despite Rumored Feud With Son Brooklyn

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Sheds Light on Her 'Traditional Family'

Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999.

Speaking to Elle, Victoria said her precious brood loves to bring good vibes to every occasion and are a solid team. "That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together. We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize," the former Spice Girls singer insisted. "That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Has 'Always Tried to Be the Best Mom' to Her 4 Kids

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham share four kids.

While she's "aware" of "the noise" that comes with being a celebrity — which includes constant criticism about her family — Victoria never let stardom stop her from being a good parent. "I've always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be," she explained, noting how she'd always make sure dinner was served at 6 p.m. throughout her kids' childhoods even if she had to go back to work after. "It’s healthy that the children know Daddy goes to work, and Mommy goes to work. Working makes me the best version of me," Victoria added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham said she's always 'tried to be the best mom and wife' she can be.

Of course, the mom-of-four wouldn't be where she is today without her other half — whom Victoria credits for believing in her "when a lot of people didn't." Gushing over her husband, David, Victoria admitted: "He invested in me. At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me." Victoria and David's ability to grow as individuals while working together as a couple has helped their marriage last more than 25 years, she mentioned. "So often in relationships, one will say to the other, ‘You’ve changed.’ Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50," she pointed out.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, haven't been seen around the Beckham family in months.