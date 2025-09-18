Victoria Beckham Insists Her Family 'Always Shows Up' to 'Support' One Another Despite Rumored Feud With Son Brooklyn
Sept. 18 2025, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is making sure not to fuel any further feud rumors.
In a new interview published Thursday, September 18, the fashion designer shed light on her family's relationship dynamic — and paid no mind to speculation about a potential rift between eldest son, Brooklyn, and the rest of the family.
Whispers of tensions within the Beckham family surfaced earlier this year after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party in May, as well as several other occasions where all three of his siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, were present.
Victoria Beckham Sheds Light on Her 'Traditional Family'
Speaking to Elle, Victoria said her precious brood loves to bring good vibes to every occasion and are a solid team.
"That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together. We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize," the former Spice Girls singer insisted. "That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other."
Victoria Beckham Has 'Always Tried to Be the Best Mom' to Her 4 Kids
While she's "aware" of "the noise" that comes with being a celebrity — which includes constant criticism about her family — Victoria never let stardom stop her from being a good parent.
"I've always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be," she explained, noting how she'd always make sure dinner was served at 6 p.m. throughout her kids' childhoods even if she had to go back to work after.
"It’s healthy that the children know Daddy goes to work, and Mommy goes to work. Working makes me the best version of me," Victoria added.
Of course, the mom-of-four wouldn't be where she is today without her other half — whom Victoria credits for believing in her "when a lot of people didn't."
Gushing over her husband, David, Victoria admitted: "He invested in me. At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me."
Victoria and David's ability to grow as individuals while working together as a couple has helped their marriage last more than 25 years, she mentioned.
"So often in relationships, one will say to the other, ‘You’ve changed.’ Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50," she pointed out.
Victoria didn't specifically mention her eldest son, Brooklyn, by name in her interview — and he wasn't seen in any family photos from the Beckham brood's summer adventures.
Brooklyn instead appeared to spend summer alongside his wife, Nicola, and away from his parents and siblings.
He did, however, enjoy time with Nicola's relatives, which only added to speculation about the state of his family dynamic.