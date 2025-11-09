Victoria Beckham Trolled for 'Still Having Eating Disorder' After Opening Up About Food Battle in New Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham has found herself the target of online trolling after opening up about her eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary, with critics accusing the 51-year-old designer of "still having issues" despite her efforts to speak candidly about her past struggles.

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham spoke out about her eating disorder in the new documentary.

The former Spice Girl revealed in both the series and a new podcast appearance that she kept her eating disorder secret for years – even from her husband, 50-year-old former footballer David Beckham. In the four-part Netflix documentary Beckham, the fashion designer speaks frankly about the pressures she faced in the spotlight and the unhealthy relationship with food that developed as a result. "I was too scared to talk to anyone. I didn't feel that I could trust anyone at all," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Asked by host Alex Cooper if she had confided in anyone, she replied simply: "No. No one at all."

Source: @callherdaddy/youtube The singer spoke on Alex Cooper's podcast about her eating disorder.

Her honesty has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and mental-health advocates – but also a wave of cruelty online. Dozens of social media users accused Beckham of "still having an eating disorder" after clips from the documentary went viral. "She looks the same as ever – how can she talk about recovery when she's clearly still obsessed with control?" one post read, echoing a chorus of similar remarks across X and Instagram.

A source close to Victoria said the comments had left her "upset but defiant." The insider said: "Victoria knew that being open about something so personal was risky, but she didn't expect this level of nastiness. She's raging that people are weaponizing her honesty and turning it into an attack."

Source: MEGA People quickly criticized the star online about her weight.

Another friend said Victoria's decision to discuss her past was never about sympathy but about helping others. "She wanted to be completely open," the source said. "Making the documentary was a therapeutic experience for her. She's not after sympathy – she just wants women to understand that even those who seem self-assured can be fighting private battles."

In Beckham, the designer recalls becoming "very good at lying" during her time in the Spice Girls as she secretly battled disordered eating. "When you have an eating disorder you become very good at lying and I was never honest about it with my parents," she said. "I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you when you're being told constantly that you're not good enough and I suppose that's been with me my whole life."

Source: NETFLIX The performer said her husband didn't know the full extent of her struggles.