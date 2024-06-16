David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Deteriorated Into a 'Business Relationship,' Explosive New Book Claims
David and Victoria Beckham's longtime union may not be as perfect as they portray.
According to Tom Bower's upcoming book, The House of Beckham: Money, S-- and Power, the iconic Hollywood couple's marriage has reportedly deteriorated into a "business" arrangement in the decades since they tied the knot.
In 2003, allegations ran rampant about the soccer star, 47, reportedly having affairs with Dutch model Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck. "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," the former Spice Girl, 50, said about the rumors' effect on her in the Netflix documentary Beckham.
Per the British author, the pair's romance became a "distant business relationship" in the years after the alleged scandal hit the press. To make matters worse, David and Victoria reportedly took their anger out on each other via the media.
"Reflecting the acrimony between the Beckhams, the two publicists began to compete rather than collaborate to promote their own client," the juicy tell-all reads about their respective teams. "Both fed negative stories about the other side to their favorite tabloid journalists."
According to Bower, the media feud between the two "was like a nuclear bomb had gone off" within their camps.
Tensions allegedly came to a head in 2016 when the athlete was stationed in Miami for work while the fashion designer was busy building her fashion house and taking care of their kids in England. "During London Fashion Week that year, she asked Beckham to return to London for a dinner... By the end of the celebration, she must have wished he had stayed in America," the book claims. "Some whispered that the two had been embroiled earlier in a foul-mouthed row."
Bower also wrote about a tricky situation in 2017 when the duo both attended the Glastonbury music festival, where David stayed close to his team and Victoria partied with models all night long. "With her entourage, she headed in a golf buggy through the scruffy campers to the VIP zone. She was furious that her husband had failed to reply to her telephone calls," the book alleges.
"Eventually, David appeared. Within seconds, they were embroiled in a ferocious argument," the explosive read claims.
In the years since the two have maintained a strong united front to create the "illusion of a happy family" for the public. "They stuck together to support the Brand," Bower adds in the shocking book.
The Herald Sun obtained the passages from Bower's upcoming book.