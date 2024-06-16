David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Deteriorated Into a 'Business Relationship,' Explosive New Book Claims

Tensions allegedly came to a head in 2016 when the athlete was stationed in Miami for work while the fashion designer was busy building her fashion house and taking care of their kids in England. "During London Fashion Week that year, she asked Beckham to return to London for a dinner... By the end of the celebration, she must have wished he had stayed in America," the book claims. "Some whispered that the two had been embroiled earlier in a foul-mouthed row."

Bower also wrote about a tricky situation in 2017 when the duo both attended the Glastonbury music festival, where David stayed close to his team and Victoria partied with models all night long. "With her entourage, she headed in a golf buggy through the scruffy campers to the VIP zone. She was furious that her husband had failed to reply to her telephone calls," the book alleges.