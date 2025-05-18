Victoria and David Beckham 'Eager' to Become Grandparents as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Hope to Expand Their Family
Brooklyn Beckham and stunning Nicola Peltz are in love and loving life, and the former's proud parents, Victoria and David Beckham, are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating a grandchild!
"Victoria and David had both said they didn't want to push Brooklyn and Nicola to start having kids, they wanted them to do it when they felt the time was right but it was no secret they were very eager for grandkids, they both missed having babies around," an insider shared with a news outlet.
The couple's love story kicked off in 2019, when Brooklyn, 26, found his perfect match with the 30-year-old actress. After just eight months of swooning, they tied the knot in a glam affair at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
"Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship is super solid," the source reassured. "They have been together six years so they had plenty of time to test things out and prove that they could go the distance."
With football legend David, 50, having Brooklyn at just 24, it's clear the Beckham legacy is all about early parenting. "Brooklyn wanted to be a young dad, just like David was," the insider revealed, adding that he is eager to start a big family with his wife ASAP.
"Time went by really fast," David reflected on his parenting journey. "One minute you were holding them in hospital for the first time and then, the next minute, they were driving their car. But it was the most special thing, I would never change anything."
He added, "Obviously, Victoria and I had Brooklyn at a very young age. But I always wanted that because I wanted my kids to live through my career with me — through the highs and obviously a couple of lows along the way."
It seems like the pair are eager to follow in the Brooklyn's parents footsteps. "Nicola and Brooklyn both came from big families — she had five siblings and they had both said they wanted a lot of kids themselves — so it was time to start trying," the source added.
"They weren't putting any huge pressure on things. They wanted to enjoy the whole journey but they were both healthy and in their twenties so no one was expecting it to take long before they had some good news to share," the source noted.
Meanwhile, for the impatient grandparents-to-be, "Victoria is doing her best not to pester them but she was very excited and had already started buying cute baby clothes and toys just to be ready."
This development comes as rumors about a rift between David and Brooklyn, which further intensified after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday bash despite being in London. He allegedly asked for a private meeting with David to avoid an awkward encounter, but the request was denied.
Some insiders blame Nicola, claiming she often stirs up drama before family events, leading to Brooklyn’s absence. Others close to the couple argue Nicola has been nothing but supportive, and both she and Brooklyn are hurt by how David and Victoria have handled things—allegedly refusing to sit down and talk it out.
David recently tried to publicly extend an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.