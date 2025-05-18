Victoria and David Beckham 'Eager' to Become Grandparents as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Hope to Expand Their Family

Brooklyn Beckham and stunning Nicola Peltz are in love and loving life, and the former's proud parents, Victoria and David Beckham, are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating a grandchild!

"Victoria and David had both said they didn't want to push Brooklyn and Nicola to start having kids, they wanted them to do it when they felt the time was right but it was no secret they were very eager for grandkids, they both missed having babies around," an insider shared with a news outlet.

The couple's love story kicked off in 2019, when Brooklyn, 26, found his perfect match with the 30-year-old actress. After just eight months of swooning, they tied the knot in a glam affair at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.