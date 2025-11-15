Victoria Garrick Browne Reveals the Taylor Swift Lyrics That Help Her Through Tough Days: 'They Make My Heart Feel Seen'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift isn't just on Victoria Garrick Browne's playlist — she's part of her emotional toolkit. The former Division I athlete, mental health podcaster and founder of The Hidden Opponent tells OK! that Swift's songwriting has been a powerful source of comfort and confidence throughout her life, especially during moments of self-doubt. "I think the Fearless album will always have a special place in my heart," Browne shares while discussing her love for the 14-time Grammy winner and shedding light on her recent partnership with Colgate.

Source: MEGA Victoria Garrick Browne tells OK! she's in her 'Showgirl' era.

As for why Fearless is Browne's personal favorite of Swift's catalog, the influencer explains: "It makes me feel super happy and giddy and brings me back to my childhood." But one track in particular hits deeper. "'Anti-Hero' has definitely always been a song that's made my heart feel seen. The lyrics are so dense, and I relate to them in such an intense way," she notes of Swift's hit single from her 2022 album, Midnights. The impact runs so deep that Browne even jokes she's aligned with Swift’s current mood. "Honestly, I want to say I am in my Showgirl era. Me and Taylor have synced up," she laughs, referencing the "Love Story" singer's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift has always been Victoria Garrick Browne's No.1 artist.

Browne's admiration extends beyond Swift's music. The content creator says she's inspired by the pop star's resilience and brilliant problem-solving, especially when Swift re-recorded her original albums to reclaim ownership. "I've always admired how smart and strategic Taylor is," Browne explains. "She took something heartbreaking and unfair and found a way to turn it into something powerful. I really admire how she's built such an incredible, meaningful empire." That theme — resilience — is a thread running through Browne's work and her newest collaboration.

Victoria Garrick Browne Admits Confidence Means 'Having Your Own Back'

Source: @victoriagarrickbrowne/Instagram Victoria Garrick Browne recently partnered with Colgate.

While discussing her partnership with Colgate to help celebrate the brand's upcoming "Your Smile Is Your Strength" campaign and the 50th anniversary of the Colgate Women’s Games, Browne reflects on why the messaging resonated so strongly with her. "I've always loved Colgate — it's a household name," she says. "But what’s really special is joining them in their mission to put more smiles in the world by reminding people they have the strength to get through whatever life throws their way." In partnership with Girls on the Run, Colgate and Browne are championing conversations around confidence, self-doubt and inner strength — topics Browne has long centered through her nonprofit The Hidden Opponent and her hit podcast, the "Real Pod." "Confidence to me is having your own back," she explains. "Even if things don’t go your way, confidence is saying, 'I'll be proud of myself for trying. I'm never going to turn on me.' It's way more internal than external."

Victoria Garrick Browne Reflects on Self-Love

Source: MEGA Victoria Garrick Browne uses her platform to advocate for those struggling with mental health issues.