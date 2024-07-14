VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump's motorcade sped away after the ex-president, 78, was reportedly shot during his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.
"#BREAKING: Trump's motorcade can be seen speeding away after a shooting at the rally, with the undisclosed destination at this time. Reports indicate that multiple people have been shot. The Secret Service has declared the rally venue an active crime scene, asking everyone, including the press, to leave," Raw Alerts posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the incident made waves.
In the clip, black cars and an ambulance can be seen jetting down the highway.
As OK! previously reported, two people are believed to be dead.
"CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now," journalist Mike Valente tweeted after the alleged incident.
Reporter Merly Kornfield added: "Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said."
Trump's camp later put out a message, stating the ex-president was in good hsape.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
Many well-wishes came in following the news, and President Joe Biden is briefed on the situation.
Barack Obama also defended Trump, writing, "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."
Republican senator for Ohio, J.D. Vance, also added via social media: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."