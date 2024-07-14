VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump's motorcade sped away after the ex-president, 78, was reportedly shot during his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.

"#BREAKING: Trump's motorcade can be seen speeding away after a shooting at the rally, with the undisclosed destination at this time. Reports indicate that multiple people have been shot. The Secret Service has declared the rally venue an active crime scene, asking everyone, including the press, to leave," Raw Alerts posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the incident made waves.