Did Vin Diesel Get Hacked By Russian Trolls? Inside The Strange Instagram Posts

Fast and Furious staple Vin Diesel sparked concerns of hacking among fans this week, raising eyebrows after seemingly taking to Instagram with several rapid-fire posts depicting himself, his friends and his family alongside several uncharacteristically pointed political statements.
On Monday, November 28, the Avatar: The Way of Water star shared four back-to-back posts with his 84.4 million followers, accompanying all but one with cryptic messages referencing Russian political figures and happenings.
“Putin…. I don’t wish bad on you,” read the caption of a professionally-snapped photo of the star, which has since been removed.
“I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas,” read another similar post — the only image that still remains on his page — referencing the American basketball player who was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony after she was found traveling with two hashish oil cartridges in her luggage.
While the Hollywood star has remained tight-lipped on the meaning behind these posts, several fans have taken to his comments section, questioning whether he uploaded these strange images and videos on his own volition.
“Bro got hacked,” speculated one Instagram user in a comment that has since garnered more than 2,300 likes.
“how does this man get hacked 💀,” mused another fan.
Prior to his Monday posting spree, Diesel had historically taken a more reserved approach to sharing content with his fans, publishing just six Instagram posts since the beginning of October.
Diesel's posts come just days after a source close with the action movie icon revealed that despite his big-screen success, he still reportedly feels envious of his longtime foe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow," a source spilled to Radar earlier this month, noting that Diesel's "ego is extremely fragile."
"He can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man," they continued.