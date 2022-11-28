Did Vin Diesel Get Hacked By Russian Trolls? Inside The Strange Instagram Posts

Fast and Furious staple Vin Diesel sparked concerns of hacking among fans this week, raising eyebrows after seemingly taking to Instagram with several rapid-fire posts depicting himself, his friends and his family alongside several uncharacteristically pointed political statements.

On Monday, November 28, the Avatar: The Way of Water star shared four back-to-back posts with his 84.4 million followers, accompanying all but one with cryptic messages referencing Russian political figures and happenings.

“Putin…. I don’t wish bad on you,” read the caption of a professionally-snapped photo of the star, which has since been removed.