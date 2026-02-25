Vince McMahon Crashes Bentley at 115 Miles Per Hour in Shocking Footage: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Vince McMahon can be seen driving a whopping 115 miles per hour before he crashed his car in shocking footage. Newly released dash and body cam footage from Connecticut State Police shows the former WWE chairman involved in a high-speed accident in July 2025. The crash happened on Route 15 near Exit 15 in Westport, Conn.

Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube Vince McMahon was involved in a high-speed crash in Connecticut.

In the footage, the 80-year-old is seen behind the wheel of a 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, weaving through northbound traffic on the Merritt Parkway. Troopers estimated he was driving at speeds close to 115 mph before rear-ending a BMW. The impact was brutal. Both vehicles slammed into a wooden guardrail, sending debris flying across the roadway. McMahon’s Bentley eventually came to a stop on the shoulder, with smoke coming out.

Police bodycam footage has been released of the Vince McMahon car crash that occurred in Connecticut last July pic.twitter.com/ghMJnnuzcz — Ultimate Wrestling Trivia (@UltWresTrivia) February 21, 2026 Source: @UltWresTrivia/X

At the scene, an officer asked McMahon if he had been looking at his phone. He denied it, replying that he was “trying to drive,” explaining it was her granddaughter’s birthday. “I gotta get to the next exit,” he said, also claiming he didn’t see police attempting to pull him over.

At one point, McMahon was heard muttering, “God d--- it, stupid f------- fool.” According to a Connecticut State Police accident summary obtained by POST Wrestling, McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT struck the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. The BMW was driven by Barbara Doran, founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners.

Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube The Former WWE chairman's Bentley rear-ended a BMW on the highway.

Doran later shared her account in a now-deleted Facebook post. “Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards,” she wrote.

Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube Barbara Doran was driving the BMW.