WWE Co-Founder Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation Amid Sexual Assault and Trafficking Accusations: Report

By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon is the subject of a federal probe following serious accusations made by a former employee.

Investigators launched a case after Janel Grant, who used to work at the professional wrestling company, filed a lawsuit in Connecticut federal court accusing McMahon of sexually abusing and s-- trafficking her to other men inside the workplace, per a report.

vince mcmahon
Vince McMahon is under federal investigation after his former employer accused him of sexual misconduct.

New York prosecutors have reportedly contacted McMahon's alleged victims in an effort to gain more knowledge about the situation, sources familiar with the investigation explained to a news publication.

The probe comes just one week after the lawsuit was filed against the 78-year-old, who had resigned from the WWE one day later.

wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation assault trafficking accusations
Janel Grant accused her former boss of sexual assault and s-- trafficking.

Despite stepping down from his position at the wrestling giant, McMahon denied all allegations made against him and insisted a federal investigation won't discover any sexual misconduct.

"I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name," he declared in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

While Grant's shocking accusations have yet to be proven true, the details included in the lawsuit are quite disturbing.

The alleged female victim worked in the WWE's legal and talent departments horrifically claimed McMahon defecated on her head during a May 2020 threesome and trafficked her to other WWE executives and a star wrestler for intercourse.

wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation assault trafficking accusations
The alleged victim claimed Vince McMahon defecated on her head during a May 2020 threesome.

At the time of the alleged threesome, Grant claimed McMahon sent her a text message stating: "I'm the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U."

Suspicion surrounding McMahon skyrocketed last year after a report, which was released by the same news publication, revealed the WWE was investigating a $3 million payment allegedly made by the company's co-founder to a female employee that was leaving her role following a consensual affair.

The staffer was later revealed to be Grant, who claimed she received an initial payment of $1 million but never received the remainder of money promised by McMahon. She further alleged that the sports executive shared her naked photos and explicit videos to other WWE employees without her consent.

A later probe discovered McMahon paid $14.6 million to several other women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation assault trafficking accusations
McMahon has stepped down from his position.

In addition to McMahon, the WWE's former head of talent relations and general manager John Laurinaitis, as well as the company itself, were both named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Grant seeks unspecified monetary damages and wants the court to void her nondisclosure agreement.

Source: OK!

The Wall Street Journal spoke to sources and obtained a statement from McMahon.

