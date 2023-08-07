Vince McMahon Still Involved in Creating WWE Storylines Despite Criminal Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Triple H Admits
Even though Vince McMahon, who was the CEO and Chairman of the Board at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for decades, voluntarily stepped down amid the company investigating misconduct claims against him, Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, revealed the businessman is still very much involved — just not on a day-to-day basis.
“At this point in time, if all of us didn’t look at moments in time for council from him, for thoughts or ideas or if we have a question to go to him and ask, we’d be silly not to. It’s sitting next to somebody that knows about this or has forgotten more about this than you’ll ever know, maybe, and to not utilize that in some aspect. But is he day to day, no. Is he in it all the time? No. And if anybody has, he’s earned the right to do that," Triple H said to the media during the WWE Summerslam 2023 post-show press conference.
Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, also spoke about wrestling might not exist today without the help of McMahon.
“I would just say this, the reason WWE is what it is, the reason this business, not just WWE, because you could make an argument, a very valid one, that without Vince and his vision for this business, maybe it wouldn’t be here anymore. There was some things at the time back in the day that were very popular, roller derby, things like that, that just disappeared off the face of the planet, that I can remember as a kid, watching that on TV, right after wrestling, and thinking it’s kind of a similar thing, but gone, never to be seen again. Vision of what he did changed the business, changed all of it, for 50 years, incredible run of success, no greater mind in the business," he said.
In June 2022, McMahon confirmed he would no longer be running the business after the scandal broke.
“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” he said in a statement at the time. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”
McMahon is still being investigated for the allegations, but he has yet to be charged with a crime.
In the meantime, McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was made interim CEO and Chairwoman.
“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace,” she said in a statement at the time. “I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings.”
