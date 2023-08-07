Vince McMahon Still Involved in Creating WWE Storylines Despite Criminal Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Triple H Admits

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, also spoke about wrestling might not exist today without the help of McMahon.

“I would just say this, the reason WWE is what it is, the reason this business, not just WWE, because you could make an argument, a very valid one, that without Vince and his vision for this business, maybe it wouldn’t be here anymore. There was some things at the time back in the day that were very popular, roller derby, things like that, that just disappeared off the face of the planet, that I can remember as a kid, watching that on TV, right after wrestling, and thinking it’s kind of a similar thing, but gone, never to be seen again. Vision of what he did changed the business, changed all of it, for 50 years, incredible run of success, no greater mind in the business," he said.