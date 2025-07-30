Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Crashed His Car on Morning of Hulk Hogan's Death
WWE co-founder Vince McMahon was involved in a car crash on the very same morning wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.
McMahon was reportedly cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, after his 2024 Bentley hit a 2023 BMW 430 near Westport, Conn.
The collision was strong enough to cause McMahon's vehicle to hit a median guardrail, which resulted in a Ford Fusion driving on the opposite side of the road to be hit with debris from the crash.
Vince McMahon Hit With Reckless Driving Charge
A woman named Barbara Doran took to Facebook after the accident to claim she was driving her BMW to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard when McMahon crashed into her car. She additionally provided photos of the damage done to her and the sports billionaire's vehicles.
No major injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s)," Doran alleged in her social media post.
The woman said she and her dog were "mostly fine" after being "lucky" enough to maintain semi-control of her vehicle as it "shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards."
"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull Mcmahon over, but he was not in time," she claimed. "Both front wheels of McMahon's Bentley were sheared off and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury."
Doran concluded her post by noting, "Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon's fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident."
Vince McMahon's Nasty Car Crash Occurred Around Same Time as Hulk Hogan's Death
Hogan's death occurred a ways down south of the accident, however, in Clearwater, Fla.
News broke of the WWE legend's passing on Thursday after first responders were called to Hogan's home for what dispatchers said was "cardiac arrest."
Hours after the crash and Hogan's death, McMahon took to social media in reaction to The Hulkster's passing.
"The world lost a treasure today," he wrote via X. "Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon."
"His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved. He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him," McMahon concluded.