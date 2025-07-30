Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Crashed His Car on Morning of Hulk Hogan's Death

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon was involved in a car crash on the very same morning wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.

McMahon was reportedly cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, after his 2024 Bentley hit a 2023 BMW 430 near Westport, Conn.

The collision was strong enough to cause McMahon's vehicle to hit a median guardrail, which resulted in a Ford Fusion driving on the opposite side of the road to be hit with debris from the crash.