Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Eldest Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Wears a Mask as She Gives Passionate Speech: Watch
Violet Affleck revealed why she wears a mask in a fiery speech she gave on Tuesday, July 9.
The 18-year-old daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attended an L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, where she gave her take on why masks need to be worn in government facilities.
"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," the teenager revealed. "I'm OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."
"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think," Violet continued. "To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities. We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. "They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you."
According to the Mayo Clinic, “long Covid,” which is common, can occur following contracting the disease. Symptoms can last for months and often include fatigue, lethargy, memory loss, inability to focus and exhaustion.
The teenager, who graduated from high school in May, easily won people over with her speech.
One person wrote, "Violet nailed this! I'm showing this to my 7 & 9 year old girls as a great example of a smart, thoughtful and self assured young woman 1) doing what she knows is right, even in the face of massive societal pressure to cave 2) using her voice & privilege for the greater good," while another said, "extremely impressive how much she fit into that one minute."
A third person added, "I want to be Violet's bestie! At 18 she has more courage than some people will ever have in their entire lifetimes."
Violet has been seen with a mask on numerous occasions, including when she attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party last year. She also wears them when she's with her parents.
Jennifer recently gushed over Violet's latest milestone when she was seen crying attending her pre-graduation sendoff ceremony.
“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣),” she wrote on social media.