Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Eldest Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Wears a Mask as She Gives Passionate Speech: Watch

"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think," Violet continued. "To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities. We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. "They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you."

According to the Mayo Clinic, “long Covid,” which is common, can occur following contracting the disease. Symptoms can last for months and often include fatigue, lethargy, memory loss, inability to focus and exhaustion.