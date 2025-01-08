Ben Affleck Escapes to Ex Jennifer Garner's House as California Wildfires Close in on His Pacific Palisades $20 Million Home
Due to the devastating fires happening around the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Ben Affleck had to evacuate his home — and, interestingly, he raced right to his ex Jennifer Garner’s house.
In photos, Affleck looked stressed due to the situation. While Garner only lives three miles from the actor, she has not been told to evacuate her home yet. The area is on standby for evacuation, though.
The home that Affleck was fleeing from was the one he purchased after his separation from Jennifer Lopez. The property, which he bought for $20.5 million, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house and more.
As OK! previously reported, on January 6, Lopez and Affleck settled their divorce and asked a judge to finalize their breakup. They both agreed to not pay each other spousal support and that Lopez would drop Affleck from her legal name.
The pair initially fell in love and were engaged in the early 2000’s, with Affleck being the inspiration behind Lopez’s album This Is Me… Then. The couple ended up splitting up, but got back together in July 2022. With history repeating itself, Affleck became the inspiration for Lopez’s 2024 This Is Me… Now album, which had a companion documentary and visual film, both of which Affleck was a part of.
Affleck is not the only one being affected by the ongoing fire, though. The fire is forcing many celebrities who live in the area, including Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Eugene Levy, to flee their homes. While none of these stars have confirmed if their houses are still standing or not, on January 8, reality stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt revealed they had lost their house, as it had burnt to the ground.
Spencer took to TikTok to share a video of the fire burning through their home.
“Nightmare came true," he wrote.
Luckily, his entire family was able to get to safety, but they lost everything.
President Joe Biden even made a statement about the horrific event.
“I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles,” Biden shared. “My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire. Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. My Administration will do everything it can to support the response.”
Biden urged residents of “the Pacific Palisades” and surrounding areas in Los Angeles to “stay vigilant and listen to local officials.”
Daily Mail published the photos.