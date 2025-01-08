Ben Affleck Escapes to Ex Jennifer Garner's House as California Wildfires Close in on His Pacific Palisades $20 Million Home

Affleck is not the only one being affected by the ongoing fire, though. The fire is forcing many celebrities who live in the area, including Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Eugene Levy, to flee their homes. While none of these stars have confirmed if their houses are still standing or not, on January 8, reality stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt revealed they had lost their house, as it had burnt to the ground.

Spencer took to TikTok to share a video of the fire burning through their home.

“Nightmare came true," he wrote.

Luckily, his entire family was able to get to safety, but they lost everything.

President Joe Biden even made a statement about the horrific event.