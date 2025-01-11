Jennifer Garner Breaks Down as She Admits She 'Lost a Friend' in the Horrific L.A. Wildfires: 'She Didn't Get Out in Time'

“I did lose a friend. She didn’t get out in time,” the 13 Going on 30 star added as she stood in the Palisades surrounded by burned-down homes along with World Central Kitchen’s Chef José Andrés.

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” the 52-year-old — who volunteered with World Central Kitchen to feed the firefighters risking their lives to put out the flames — stated. “I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost.”