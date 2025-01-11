or
Jennifer Garner Breaks Down as She Admits She 'Lost a Friend' in the Horrific L.A. Wildfires: 'She Didn't Get Out in Time'

'My heart bleeds for my friends,' Jennifer Garner said about her pals who lost their homes.

Jan. 11 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner shared some devastating news amid the deadly wildfires in L.A.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet,” the mother-of-three — who shares kids Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12, with ex Ben Affleck told MSNBC reporter Katy Tur on Friday, January 10.

Jennifer Garner revealed she could list '100 friends who lost their homes' in the L.A. wildfires.

“I did lose a friend. She didn’t get out in time,” the 13 Going on 30 star added as she stood in the Palisades surrounded by burned-down homes along with World Central Kitchen’s Chef José Andrés.

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” the 52-year-old — who volunteered with World Central Kitchen to feed the firefighters risking their lives to put out the flames — stated. “I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost.”

While Garner’s Brentwood home luckily escaped the fire, she noted, “I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.”

The brunette beauty explained the Palisades community they were standing in was such a bustling neighborhood before it was reduced to ash this week.

Jennifer Garner said she 'almost' feels 'guilty' walking through her house after so many of her friends lost their homes.

“My best friend’s house was down the street. They had a gong in their front yard,” she stated. “There were so many kids that played in the street and they would hit the gong at the end of the day and call them home.”

“This is the street we run down on 5Ks. This is where the little firetruck — God, bless our firefighters — this is where the firetruck goes, you know, on the Fourth of July parade,” Garner recalled.

The celeb — whose $7.9 million farmhouse she built after she and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018 survived the wildfires — said she “almost” feels “guilty” walking through her abode.

“You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?” she asked.

Jennifer Garner lives in a $7.9 million farmhouse which is located in Brentwood.

On Friday, January 10, Garner ended up spending her day giving back to those working to get the blazes under control.

“You’re never going wrong if you donate to World Central Kitchen,” she said of the organization.

Jennifer Garner volunteered with Andrés World Central Kitchen to help feed firefighters who are risking their lives to put out the flames.

“I’ve lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years, so I just think all of us, we want to get our hands into working, somehow, to be helpful,” she continued. “And because of my work with Save The Children, we have a relationship with the chef, and I was able to just say, ‘Can I be with you for the day? What can I do to help? Put me to work.'”

