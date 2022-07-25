Happy Blended Family Violet Affleck Hugs Stepmom Jennifer Lopez After Skipping Dad's Wedding To Pop Star
Jennifer Lopez is taking on stepmom duties in full force. The Maid in Manhattan star gave new stepdaughter Violet Affleck some love over the weekend as the blended family continued their adventures in Paris.
In a photo from Lopez and Ben Affleck's honeymoon with their blended brood posted to Twitter, J.Lo can be seen embracing the 16-year-old, lifting her up as the famous offspring smiled ear-to-ear.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK WERE ABLE TO COMPROMISE WHEN IT CAME TO THEIR WEDDING, INSIDER DISHES: 'THEY TALKED ABOUT IT FOR A WHILE'
The sweet moment comes after Violet opted out of attending her dad's Las Vegas nuptials to the singer on Saturday, July 16. The reason for her absence? She is "extremely loyal" to mom Jennifer Garner, spilled a source.
“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment," the insider continued of the A-listers' decision to get hitched.
Despite the Good Will Hunting actor's eldest daughter not being in attendance on his big day, Violet will most likely be there when the power couple hosts an even bigger celebration to honor their union in the coming months.
As OK! previously reported, the couple, dubbed "Bennifer 2.0," is planning on having a larger celebration at Affleck's Georgia mansion, allowing them the best of both worlds, as they wanted to keep things small for their official ceremony.
WEEKEND OF LOVE! JENNIFER LOPEZ SPOTTED ON DATE WITH FIANCÉ BEN AFFLECK AT LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIP, FAMILY OUTING AT MELROSE PLACE — GET THE LOOK
"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping," a source said of the happy couple. "They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle."
"[Jennifer] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!," the insider explained of the quick wedding.
The Oscar winning actor rekindled his romance with the "On The Floor" vocalist in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2003 and splitting months later. Affleck was married to the 13 Going On 30 star, with whom he shares daughters Violet, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from 2005-2018.