Weekend Of Love! Jennifer Lopez Spotted On Date With Fiancé Ben Affleck At Luxury Car Dealership, Family Outing At Melrose Place — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Lopez was seen out and about with her once-again fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles during the long holiday weekend. Affleck liked it so he put a ring on it — for the second time — and the couple now seems happier than ever.
The "On The Floor" singer spent her July 4 weekend with her sweetheart and two of their children, Samuel Garner Affleck and Emme Maribel Muñiz. The family took a trip to the Rolls Royce luxury car dealership in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2, and they made a second public outing to the Melrose trading post farmer's market on Sunday, July 3.
Of course, the mother-of-two did so in utmost style, strutting in casual couture while enjoying quality time with her loved ones.
Keep scrolling to check out Jennifer Lopez's fashionable 'fits and shop similar styles directly through our site below!
To no surprise, Lopez made a basic 'fit into a luxe-look. The Marry Me actress strutted through the luxury car dealership in Frame Le Baggy Palazzo denim jeans, retailing for $285, a white long sleeve scoop neck Henley shirt, canvas white sneakers and a Dior Book Tote. The stunning beauty accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and stylish shades.
ER.Roulour's Faux Leather Floral Tote Bag is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.
Banana Republic Factory's Metal Frame Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $20 (regularly $40) at bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com.
Lopez had a bohemian fashion moment as she linked arms with Affleck through Melrose Place. The Hustlers star looked gorgeous in a color block cheetah print maxi skirt, black summer wedges and a long sleeve black mock neck top. The stylish silhouette was accessorized with a black Hermes Birkin Bag and Ray-Ban x Bausch & Lomb Outdoorsman Sunglasses, retailing for $249.