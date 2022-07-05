OK Magazine
Weekend Of Love! Jennifer Lopez Spotted On Date With Fiancé Ben Affleck At Luxury Car Dealership, Family Outing At Melrose Place — Get The Look

Jul. 5 2022, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez was seen out and about with her once-again fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles during the long holiday weekend. Affleck liked it so he put a ring on it — for the second time — and the couple now seems happier than ever.

The "On The Floor" singer spent her July 4 weekend with her sweetheart and two of their children, Samuel Garner Affleck and Emme Maribel Muñiz. The family took a trip to the Rolls Royce luxury car dealership in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2, and they made a second public outing to the Melrose trading post farmer's market on Sunday, July 3.

Of course, the mother-of-two did so in utmost style, strutting in casual couture while enjoying quality time with her loved ones.

Keep scrolling to check out Jennifer Lopez's fashionable 'fits and shop similar styles directly through our site below!

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: MEGA

To no surprise, Lopez made a basic 'fit into a luxe-look. The Marry Me actress strutted through the luxury car dealership in Frame Le Baggy Palazzo denim jeans, retailing for $285, a white long sleeve scoop neck Henley shirt, canvas white sneakers and a Dior Book Tote. The stunning beauty accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and stylish shades.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Gap

Gap's Ribbed Henley T-Shirt is on sale retailing for $39.95 (regularly $31) at gap.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Amazon

BmkBWO's Women's High Waist Baggy Jeans retail for $38.59 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Amazon

ER.Roulour's Faux Leather Floral Tote Bag is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: DSW

Keds' Alley Sneaker retails for $64.99 at dsw.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory's Metal Frame Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $20 (regularly $40) at bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Amazon

Silpada's Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings retail for $35 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: MEGA

Lopez had a bohemian fashion moment as she linked arms with Affleck through Melrose Place. The Hustlers star looked gorgeous in a color block cheetah print maxi skirt, black summer wedges and a long sleeve black mock neck top. The stylish silhouette was accessorized with a black Hermes Birkin Bag and Ray-Ban x Bausch & Lomb Outdoorsman Sunglasses, retailing for $249.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Amazon

Queen.M's Women's Basic Solid Turtleneck Bodysuit retails for $18.99 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Windsor

Windsor's Sassy Mood Leopard Print Midi Skirt retails for $28.90 at windsorstore.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: DSW

Lucky Brand's Jodella Wedge Sandal retails for $88.99 at dsw.com.

jennifer lopez ben affleck car dealership melrose shop
Source: Jules Kae

Jules Kae's Delilah Bag retails for $95 at juleskae.com.

