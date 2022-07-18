Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Able To Compromise When It Came To Their Wedding, Insider Dishes: 'They Talked About It For A While'
The best of both worlds! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously disagreeing on what to do about their big day, but it looks like all's well that ends well!
"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping," a source told People. "They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle."
"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," the insider added. "That's all they asked for."
As OK! previously reported, the singer, 52, and the actor, 49, who got engaged in April, made it official when they went to Las Vegas chapel on Saturday, July 16.
"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," the note to her fans began on Sunday, July 17.
She continued, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed). So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."
According to an insider, the pair, who reconnected in 2021 after splitting in 2004, wasn't sure how everything would pan out, as they had contrasting visions.
“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” noted the insider, adding that Affleck didn't "want a major event."
Looks like everything worked out for the best!