Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Able To Compromise When It Came To Their Wedding, Insider Dishes: 'They Talked About It For A While'

The best of both worlds! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously disagreeing on what to do about their big day, but it looks like all's well that ends well!

"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping," a source told People. "They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle."

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," the insider added. "That's all they asked for."