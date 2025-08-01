Virginia Giuffre's Brother Slams Donald Trump for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Her From Him: 'She Was Preyed Upon'
Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts slammed Donald Trump after he claimed Jeffrey Epstein stole the late star from him.
“Sky, your sister was just 16 years old when she was working at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 and when she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins said during an interview with Roberts on July 31. “As this has played out over the last few weeks, I imagine you’re probably quite surprised when the Justice Department sent their number two in charge to go and sit down with Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Roberts admitted they were “very surprised.”
Sky Roberts Says Virginia Giuffre 'Wasn't Stolen'
“I think, you know, she was preyed upon by Ghislaine Maxwell as well as many other predators out there, but she was preyed upon at Mar-a-Lago, and we were very shocked and very surprised that they were giving her a voice and giving her a platform to essentially possibly make a deal, and you know, reality to that is that there’s so many survivors still out there that are affected by that, including my sister who’s not here to speak for herself,” he said.
Roberts also reacted to the possibility of Trump pardoning Maxwell, noting she “deserves to rot in prison where she belongs because of what she’s done to my sister and so many other women and it’s absolutely a pure sense of evil.”
“She wasn’t stolen,” Roberts continued. “She was preyed upon at his property, at President Trump’s property. Stolen seems very impersonal, it feels very much like an object, and these survivors are not objects. Women are not objects.”
Ghislaine Maxwell Is a 'Monster'
Roberts also said it makes him question “how much” Trump knew at the time.
Amanda Roberts, Giuffre’s sister-in-law, recalled Virginia had accused Ghislaine of being “viciously cruel to the young women” and “very complicit” in their abuse.
“She wasn’t just like a recruiter,” Amanda said. “She participated and viciously participated with these girls and abusing them. She just described her as this monster, you know, of a nightmare.”
Doanld Trump Claimed Jeffrey Epstein Stole Employees From Him
When talking about Jeffrey on July 29, Donald said, “He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don’t do it anymore.' And he did it. I said, 'Stay the h--- out of here.’” When Donald was pressed about if any of the “stolen” employees were young women, he confirmed they were.
"The answer is yes,” he said, “they were in the spa. I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.' ... And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again."
Donald Trump Admitted One of the Stolen Girls Was Virginia Giuffre
When a reporter asked if one of the women was Virginia, Donald shared, "I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever."
Virginia, who was one of the disgraced financier’s many victims, died by suicide at 41 years old in April.