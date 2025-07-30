Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago Spa Years Before Late Accuser's Suicide

Trump was answering questions from reporters on Tuesday, July 29, when he was asked to elaborate on comments he made over the weekend accusing Epstein of stealing staffers from his business.

The president of the United States spilled a bit more information about his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein amid ongoing backlash about the Trump administration's handling of files related to the late pedophile's trafficking case.

"He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don’t do it anymore.' And he did it," Trump explained, noting he then kicked Epstein out of his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., and told him not to return.

"I said, 'Stay the h--- out of here,'" The Apprentice star recalled.

Trump was further questioned about whether any of the "stolen" employees were young women, to which he confirmed: "The answer is yes, they were in the spa. I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.' ... And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again."