Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago Spa Years Before Late Accuser's Suicide
Donald Trump shockingly claimed late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre was "stolen" from his Mar-a-Lago club by the dead disgraced financier.
The president of the United States spilled a bit more information about his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein amid ongoing backlash about the Trump administration's handling of files related to the late pedophile's trafficking case.
Trump was answering questions from reporters on Tuesday, July 29, when he was asked to elaborate on comments he made over the weekend accusing Epstein of stealing staffers from his business.
Donald Trump Told Jeffrey Epstein to 'Stay Out' of Mar-a-Lago
"He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don’t do it anymore.' And he did it," Trump explained, noting he then kicked Epstein out of his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., and told him not to return.
"I said, 'Stay the h--- out of here,'" The Apprentice star recalled.
Trump was further questioned about whether any of the "stolen" employees were young women, to which he confirmed: "The answer is yes, they were in the spa. I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.' ... And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again."
Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From Donald Trump's Staff
Diving deeper into the subject matter, a reporter asked Trump whether one of the "stolen" workers was Virginia Giuffre — an outspoken accuser of Epstein and advocate for s-- trafficking survivors who died by suicide earlier this year.
"I think she worked at the spa," Trump admitted. "I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever."
Prior to her death in April, Giuffre had opened up about meeting Epstein's co-conspirator and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago as a teenager.
Trump's story appears to track with a statement made by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung earlier this month in response to The Wall Street Journal publishing an alleged letter the president was accused of sending to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.
Donald Trump 'Kicked' Jeffrey Epstein Out of His Club for 'Being a Creep'
The message featured Trump's signature and featured a drawing of a naked woman's silhouette, as well as the eerie text: "May every day be another wonderful secret."
"These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious," Cheung said in his statement. "The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."