Virginia Giuffre’s Final Heart-Wrenching Note Revealed Following Her Tragic Death
The family of Virginia Giuffre has shared her final handwritten words to the world just days after the sexual abuse survivor took her own life.
Giuffre, who had bravely come forward to accuse Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of grooming and trafficking her as a teenager, was found dead at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, on Friday, April 25.
Amanda Roberts introduced the letter by saying: "Hello world. We found a handwritten note that our sister Virginia wrote. I think it’s important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight."
The note read: "Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere."
The impact of Giuffre’s loss is being felt far and wide.
In the immediate aftermath of her passing, her family released a heart-wrenching statement confirming the circumstances surrounding her death.
The statement read: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Giuffre's loved ones portrayed her as a guiding light for many survivors, stating, "Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
Giuffre had recently endured a severe car accident involving a school bus on March 24, leading to significant injuries.
Just days prior to her death, she shared a worrying message on Instagram about her health, claiming doctors informed her she had only days left to live. However, after a brief hospitalization, a spokesperson clarified the post was a "mistake."
She shared three children with her husband, although the couple's reported separation earlier this year added a layer of personal turmoil to her already challenging life.
Originally from Florida, she was first introduced to Maxwell while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
Over the years, Giuffre courageously spoke out against the abuse she suffered, securing a settlement from Prince Andrew in February 2022 after accusing him of sexual assault — a claim he continues to deny.