Vladimir Putin Criticizes Tucker Carlson's Softball Questions: 'I Honestly Thought He Would be Aggressive'

The interview, which took place in Moscow, marked the first time a Western journalist had the opportunity to interview Putin since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a conversation with Russian interviewer Pavel Zarubin, Putin revealed his initial expectations for the interview. "I honestly thought he would be aggressive and ask so-called sharp questions. And I wasn’t just ready for that, I wanted it, because it would have given me the opportunity to respond sharply in kind," Putin said.