President Joe Biden Rude to Reporter During Joint Press Conference in Ukraine After Aides Expose His Explosive Temper
President Joe Biden's sarcasm may have come across as rudeness during a recent joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The two world leaders were accompanied by members of their cabinet as they met for a chat at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday, July 12.
Biden and Zelenskyy were speaking to the press about the United States' support of Ukraine while their brutal, months-long war with Russia rages on.
After answering questions from reporters, Biden assured Zelenskyy that Ukraine will eventually be accepted into NATO — a military alliance between 29 European countries, including Canada and the United States.
"I hope we finally have put to bed the notion about whether or not Ukraine is welcome in NATO. It’s going to happen," Biden concluded toward the end of the press conference, before hinting it was time to wrap things up and instructing his aides to guide the press out of the room.
"Any rate, I thank you, and we got a lot to talk about. So, somebody is going to have to say, 'The press has to leave,'" the 46th president of the United States nonchalantly ordered his aides, causing laughter to spread across the room.
Biden's aides began to guide the press out with "thank yous," but that didn't stop a bunch of reporters from trying to squeeze one last question in to the U.S. Commander-in-Chief and the President of Ukraine.
"President Zelenskyy, how soon after the war would you like to be in NATO? How soon after the war would you like to join NATO?" one reporter asked — except Biden chimed in before Zelenskyy had a chance to answer.
"An hour and 20 minutes. You guys ask really insightful questions!" Biden sarcastically snubbed.
Biden's snarky remark comes mere days after sources exposed the president's "quick-trigger temper" that occurs "behind closed doors," as OK! previously reported.
"No one is safe," the insider spilled of Biden's anger, noting he constantly uses vulgar language to yell at his staffers when they don't meet his high expectations.