Donald Trump threw a hissy fit when a new Wall Street Journal poll reported on 49 percent of people saying he was not mentally up for the job of president.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”