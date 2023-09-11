'MORONS!!!': Donald Trump Lashes Out After His 'Mental Incompetence' Is Challenged in New Poll
Donald Trump threw a hissy fit when a new Wall Street Journal poll reported on 49 percent of people saying he was not mentally up for the job of president.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.
Trump also claimed he would make all the arrangements for the potential competition.
“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” the former president continued. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”
As OK! previously reported, others are nervous if Trump actually does become president for the second time.
After Trump called former pal Chris Christie a "crazed lunatic," the latter admitted he isn't fit to run for office.
“When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020 and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie said on Newsmax’s The Balance with host Eric Bolling, which aired on Wednesday, September 6.
“It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health,” Christie added.