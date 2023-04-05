Vladimir Putin Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Elton John Despite Issuing 'Inhumane' Anti-Homosexuality Laws, Journalist Claims

This comes months after Putin signed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law, expanding on previous laws condemning support for certain expressions of gender and sexuality. The update made it illegal to promote or praise same-sex relationships in any way. The law also specifically made it illegal to imply that homosexual relationships were "normal."

The legal document states those who break the new law can be fined up to around $6,300 USD for sharing any "LGBT propaganda" and around half that for any "demonstrations of LGBT and information that encourages a change of gender among teenagers."

The law was approved late last year.