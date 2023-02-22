Donald Trump Brags About His 'Good Relationship' With Vladimir Putin As Russia & Ukraine War Rages On

The businessman, 76, also defended himself after he was asked if he could depend on the President of Russia when he was in the White House.

“Remember when [the press] hit me with a question – ‘Who do you trust … your intelligence people, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Lisa Page, or Putin?’ And I said you know, that could be the toughest question I’ve ever been asked as a politician. And then when I really didn’t give them a very good answer in terms of exactness … all hell broke loose. But that’s OK, you know, that’s OK. And it turned out I was right. I was right about that, too,” he claimed.