Walton Kids: Where Are They Now?

BEN/ Eric Scott The third youngest child was known for being mutinous on the show. If there was trouble, Ben was likely behind it! He lives in Los Angeles, but no longer acts. He owns Chase Messengers, a parcel delivery service in Encino, Calif. He was married briefly to actress Karey Louis. His second marriage was to Theresa Fargo, who gave him a daughter, but died of leukemia a short time later. He is now wed again with two more children. Unfortunately, the character of Ben didn’t make the cut for the cast of The Waltons: Homecoming reboot on The CW. “We made the decision to reduce it to six because we had so many characters in this movie that we had to service,” said executive producer Sam Haskell. “And we didn’t want to add another kid just to have him say, ‘Hey Momma’ or ‘When’s Daddy coming home, Momma?’ or that kind of thing.”

JIM-BOB/David Harper Harper’s acting career began with The Waltons and didn’t reach much farther beyond that, with one exception. He landed a small but amazing role in the 1985 comedy Fletch, starring Chevy Chase. Harper worked at a variety of dead-end jobs, but then went to school to study business. He lives near Hollywood, but is very private and spiritual. However, he says he’s open to acting jobs and is writing an autobiography about his time as Jim-Bob!

ELIZABETH/ Kami Cotler The youngest child of the family, Cotler’s acting ability was praised by talent scouts but she decided to shun the acting biz and go to college to be a teacher, even teaching at a school near Schuyler, Va. Most recently, she appeared uncredited in 2018’s made-for TV movie Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. Cotler isn’t gearing up for a Hollywood comeback but instead is fulfilling her sisterly duties. That’s because her Waltons costar Mary Elizabeth McDonough wrote the novel that turned into the Hallmark flick!