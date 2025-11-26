Washington, D.C., Shooting: Suspect in Custody After National Guard Troops Gunned Down During Vicious Attack Near White House

Article continues below advertisement

A horrific attack has occurred in the country's capital. At least two National Guard soldiers were gunned down during a shooting near the White House in Washington, D.C. According to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, a suspect is now in custody. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked for prayers "for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.," in a statement shared via X around 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26.

National Guardsman Shot in Head During Washington, D.C., Attack

Source: MEGA At least two National Guardsmen were shot in Washington, D.C.

Noem noted: "[The Department of Homeland Security] is working with local law enforcement to gather more information." Per The Associated Press, the suspect has also been hospitalized as a result of the shooting, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. An anonymous source familiar with details of the incident told the news outlet one of the National Guard members was allegedly shot in the head.

Donald Trump Releases Statement on Shooting Near White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said two National Guardsmen were both 'critically wounded' during the shooting.

Moments after the shooting, President Donald Trump released a statement via his social media platform, Truth Social. "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," the POTUS declared.

Gunfire Broke Out Less Than 2 Blocks Away From White House Grounds

Source: MEGA A suspect is in custody after shooting National Guard troops.

He continued: "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" Gunfire broke out less than two blocks away from the White House’s grounds at around 2:20 p.m. ET on corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city. Police have ordered the public to stay away from the area after securing the crime scene.

Emergency Vehicles Rush to Scene of National Guard Shooting

Source: MEGA National Guardsmen shot near the White House are being treated at hospitals.