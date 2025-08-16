Politics 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Slammed for 'Trying' to 'Fit' Donald Trump's Type: 'Not a Good Idea' Source: Mega Fashion experts raised their eyebrows over Kristi Noem’s recent fashion choices after she embraced her role as the Trump cabinet's 'ICE Barbie.' OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's dramatic style evolution is raising eyebrows among fashion experts. Noem, 53, first stepped into the political spotlight as a member of the South Dakota state house of representatives in 2007 and later served as the Governor of South Dakota before her appointment to President Donald Trump's cabinet. Since climbing the political ranks, her wardrobe has transformed significantly. Recently, she showcased a $50,000 Rolex during a March visit to a prison in El Salvador, signaling a shift toward the high end of fashion.

Source: Mega Fashion experts pointed out that Kristi Noem's fashion sense has changed significantly.

Now dubbed "ICE Barbie," Noem's signature look includes glamorous waves and full glam makeup, starkly contrasting her earlier political attire of flannel shirts and feathered hairdos. Elena Mensch, founder of Velvet Image Lab, analyzed Noem's fashion choices, noting that as governor, her wardrobe conveys a clear message of relatability, with cowboy boots and rancher hats. "It worked because cowboy culture runs deep there. Now as Secretary? Everything's shifted toward high-glam production: the enhanced makeup, completely new hairstyle, body-conscious cuts that emphasize femininity over authority," Mensch stated.

Source: Mega Kristi Noem recently wore a Rolex.

Mensch suggested that Noem has swapped her "authentic western vibe" for a look that aligns more with a media personality than a cabinet official. "Some experts think she's simply trying to fit Trump's type, trading authority for femininity," Mensch added. "But here's what I see: a recently promoted woman who hasn't figured out her new visual language yet." Mensch elaborated, “She’s throwing everything at the wall – glamorous party girl one day, tactical tough guy the next, prairie rancher on weekends.” The stylist emphasized that the real issue lies in Noem's indecision about her style identity, statiing: "Instead, we get this bizarre mashup – full glam makeup and perfect blowout… while wearing a bulletproof vest on ICE raids. No actual service member operates with loose hair flying – it's dangerous and impractical."

Source: Mega Kristi Noem was compared to reality TV personalities.

Mensch further criticized Noem's choice to wear a $50,000 gold Rolex when visiting deportees. "It's just not a good idea," Mensch explained. "Actually, it's the perfect metaphor for her whole approach – luxury aesthetics meets law enforcement cosplay. But when you’re trying to be everything at once, it's just not working – you just send mixed signals and confuse everyone."

Cynthia Kennedy, CEO of Cynthia Kennedy Stylist & Your Style Transformation Academy, agreed. "When she was governor, Kristi’s style had that polished, conservative politician look — structured dresses, blazers, and neutral color palettes," Kennedy noted. "Since she's received her new role and has stepped onto a bigger national stage, she's moved toward a sleeker, more tailored aesthetic that feels more high-fashion and image-conscious." Kennedy warned against Noem adopting ultra bodycon clothing, which can come off as too bold for a political setting. "Slightly softer tailoring – think a little more drape in the skirt or a wider-leg trouser – could still look powerful but would bring a modern ease to her style," she suggested.

Source: Mega Kristi Noem started her political career in 2007.