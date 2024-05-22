Wayne Brady Is 'Living With Ease' After Coming Out as Pansexual: 'I Shared It to Be Real'

Wayne Brady has never felt lighter and happier since he came out as pansexual in August 2023.

"To be honest, I knew a lot of people would [praise me]. That's always the hope, but I knew I'd have some people saying things to the contrary and there would be some people that didn't like it — but that's just life. At the end of the day, just like reviews, just like Broadway show audiences, you're doing it because it's a thing that you love to do and because it's authentic to you, not for the response. If you do that, then you'll be disappointed at some point. I shared it to be real and that's it," the actor, 51, exclusively told OK! on Monday, May 20, at the Live Out Loud’s 23rd annual Young Trailblazers Gala in New York City, where he received the Pathfinder Award in recognition of his support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.