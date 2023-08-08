20 Celebrities Who Came Out as Pansexual: Wayne Brady, Rina Sawayama and More

Bella Thorne announced that she changed her identity from bisexual to pansexual when she appeared in a 2019 interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

While promoting her book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray at that time, the former child star said she did not know she was pansexual until she identified herself.

"Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that," Thorne said. "It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."