20 Celebrities Who Came Out as Pansexual: Wayne Brady, Rina Sawayama and More
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne announced that she changed her identity from bisexual to pansexual when she appeared in a 2019 interview with ABC's Good Morning America.
While promoting her book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray at that time, the former child star said she did not know she was pansexual until she identified herself.
"Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that," Thorne said. "It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."
Bob The Drag Queen
Bob The Drag Queen, whose stage name is Caldwell Tidicue, posted a tweet in 2019 in which he spoke about his pansexuality.
"For the record I identify as Pansexual and non binary," he wrote.
During an interview with Metro Source, the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner revealed the importance of putting one's pronouns in the Twitter bio. As of press time, his social media account shows: "(he, him, his, she, her, hers)."
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie, the frontman of the now-disbanded group Panic! At The Disco, defined his sexuality in an interview with Paper Magazine in 2018.
"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," the singer said. "Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care."
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne has always been open about her pansexuality in her interviews.
In the email she sent to Variety in 2020, the 30-year-old model shared how she thinks she would always remain pansexual.
"However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person — and that's that," she said. "I'm attracted to the person."
Demi Lovato
Amid the success of Demi Lovato's YouTube documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, she opened up to Joe Rogan regarding her fluidity when it comes to attraction.
"I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself maybe getting pregnant," the 30-year-old singer said. "I'm so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire found her identity through an episode of her series, Schitt's Creek.
The scene in question featured Dan Levy's character coming out as pansexual to her, explaining what it means. She told Gay Times how it took her years before the episode sank in and made her realize that she should identify herself.
Janelle Monáe
Prior to the release of her album Dirty Computer in 2018, Janelle Monáe came out as pansexual through an interview for a Rolling Stone cover story. The chart-topper told the magazine that reading about pansexuality enlightened her.
"And [I] was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with, too," Monáe shared. "I'm open to learning more about who I am."
Jazz Jennings
Social media personality and writer Jazz Jennings became one of the youngest publicly documented transgender people in the world. Through the TLC reality TV show All That Jazz — now I Am Jazz — she shared her day-to-day life as she embraced her identity at a young age.
She soon came out as pansexual in a 2018 tweet, writing, "This means that I am attracted to people at a level that surpasses gender identity or sexual orientation. I love people for their souls and internal beauty."
Jena Malone
Hunger Games star Jena Malone embraced her pansexuality on Instagram in 2021, and she later told The Hollywood Reporter how coming out felt so nice after she did it.
"It's a part of humanity now to have all these ceremonies of exclamation around coming out and renouncing (an identity) and celebrating that space for yourself," Malone said. "It's a really sweet, human experience. I love getting to learn more about myself no matter the age or my experience."
JoJo Siwa
YouTuber-turned-celebrity JoJo Siwa reportedly did not want to put a label on her sexuality at first.
Siwa told People she wanted to figure "it" out, but the famed dancer eventually realized she is both queer and pansexual months after coming out in January 2021.
Kesha
Mae Whitman
In a surprise Twitter update in August 2021, Good Girls and Parenthood star Mae Whitman shared that she is pansexual. She came out while commending the Disney animated series, The Owl House, for the show's representation of the LGBTQIA community.
She voiced the young lesbian witch, Amity Blight, in the show.
"Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," she wrote. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus went through heartbreak after her relationships with her ex-boyfriends like Nick Jonas and Cody Simpson and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. At the same time, she has also been spotted kissing famous women.
The former Disney Channel star revealed she had an early conversation about her sexuality with her mom, Tish Cyrus, when she was 14.
"I remember telling her I admire women in a different way," she told Paper Magazine in June 2015. "And she asked me what that meant. And I said, 'I love them. I love them like I love boys.' And it was so hard for her to understand."
Nico Tortorella
Younger star Nico Tortorella shared his sexuality in a 2017 interview with The Advocate, telling the outlet that he is sexually fluid. At that time, he was still dating his now-wife, Bethany Meyers, who identifies herself as queer, bisexual and non-binary.
"I can be emotionally, and physically attracted to men," he shared. "I can be emotionally, and physically attracted to women. The 'B' in LGBTQ+ has been fought for, for so long."
"I'm not going to be the person that's like, 'No, I need a 'P,' I need another letter!' I stand by people that have paved this way for somebody like me."
Olivia Ponton
To mark Pride Month in 2021, Olivia Ponton posted a photo of herself wearing a "Love is Love" T-shirt. She greeted her followers while also announcing she is "pansexual and proud."
Her post resonated with what she told Teen Vogue about being bisexual despite her limited exposure to the community.
Rebecca Black
In 2020, Friday hitmaker Rebecca Black came out as pansexual as she thanked the community for supporting her as she learned about herself — including her identity.
"I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she told the hosts of "Dating Straight" podcast in 2020. "People started asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process, it feels like."
Rina Sawayama
John Wick: Chapter 4 star Rina Sawayama — who previously identified as bisexual — came out as pansexual in an interview with Broadly. She revealed that she gained the chance to talk about it because she wants to be honest when she works on her music.
"For me there's still a lack of representation," the pop sensation said. "I just think the reason I wasn't so comfortable with my sexuality was because there was no one on TV or anywhere that I could point to and go, 'Look mom! This person is what I was talking about!'"
Tess Holliday
After reflecting on her sexuality, model Tess Holliday formally revealed in 2019 that she is pansexual. She came out years after she married her husband, Nick, in 2015.
In an interview with NYLON, the matriarch recalled talking to a man at a pool bar who asked her if she was bisexual. She soon realized that her pansexuality speaks more to her than what bisexual does.
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady is the latest celebrity to identify himself as pansexual.
In an exclusive interview with People, the 51-year-old Let's Make a Deal host shared his journey to self-discovery and receiving support from his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and their daughter Maile.
"I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier," Taketa said about her ex-husband's revelation. "I just said, 'OK.'"
Yungblud
Yungblud, who previously said his sexuality was "more straight," told U.K.-based LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude about his pansexuality.
"I was meeting people and learning," the singer said. "By meeting them and talking about sexuality and gender, I [was] going, 'Oh my f------ God, maybe I'm this, if I'm going to be f------ close to anything on the spectrum.'"