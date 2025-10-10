'Excited' Wells Adams Says Taylor Frankie Paul's Contestants Will Be the 'Stars of the Show' on New 'Bachelorette' Season: 'Interesting Dynamic'

Article continues below advertisement

Wells Adams is just as ecstatic as Bachelor Nation to see what kind of guys producers bring in for Taylor Frankie Paul's new season of The Bachelorette, which premieres in 2026. "The only constant in life is change, and you have to constantly be changing or you'll be left in the dust. I do believe the show rested on its laurels for a long time, and now we have streamers and different reality TV shows. I think you have to pivot, you have to be innovative, and I think that's what they're doing. I'm really hoping it's for the best. I think it will be really good," the reality star, 41, told OK! after he joined City Cruises Live for its Bachelor Party with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison, previous Bachelor lead Ben Higgins in NYC.

Source: ABC/DISNEY Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette.

"What's interesting is that if you're the Bachelor or Bachelorette, you're called the lead, but that's not what the show is about. The stars of the show become the lead. It's going to be interesting because this new Bachelorette is a star," he continued, referring to the Hulu star, who has a big fanbase after appearing in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. "I'm excited to see who these guys will be. They're going to be the stars of the show if they make a show similar to how they have in the past, so it'll be an interesting dynamic."

Source: @wellsadams/instagram Wells Adams is the bartender on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Adams, who rose to fame after appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and went on to bartend in Bachelor in Paradise, also points out Paradise went a different route this summer, throwing in some competition to it, in addition to having the cast find love.

"A lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff was basically a new production company coming in and doing their own thing. Since I've been with the show for so long — this being my eighth season — I am very protective of it," he dished. "I went in it with a lot of trepidation. I didn't know what to expect. Everybody's scared of change, so I didn't really know what to expect. If I'm being honest with you, maybe the first few days, I was a little on edge. I didn't know how it was going to look. Then, we turned a corner, and I was like, 'I really love this crew, I love the ideas they have.' I think Bachelor Nation might be a little slower to embrace it, but the truth of the matter is, we got cameras that weren't 40 years old. It looks pretty!" "We also weeded out a bunch of couples that were probably not going to make it. It really galvanized the couples that ended up leaving the show together. I say this all the time — Bachelor Nation gets annoyed by relationships that don't last because they get invested in these relationships and then all of a sudden, they do a reunion show and no one's together anymore," he added. "It's like, 'Why do I care if you guys don't care?' With the money aspect and challenges, it really showed us who was there for the right reasons and who wasn't there for the right reasons. We can't do that again because the cast will know, so we have to try something different for the next season, which makes me more excited because it has to be different!"

Source: @wellsadams/instagram Wells Adams said it was time to change up 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Since the podcast host, who is married to Sarah Hyland, is the bartender, he hears and sees a lot of the drama unfold right in front of him. However, he never wants to "manipulate or convince someone to do something they wouldn't normally do," he said. "But I do stir the pot. If I know something, I am going to stir the pot."

In the meantime, Adams is thrilled about his latest endeavor: joining City Cruises Live for its Bachelor Party with Harrison and Higgins. During the event, fans got to ask the trio any questions they wanted.

Source: @wellsadams/instagram Wells Adams is married to Sarah Hyland.

The boys first went to Boston before sailing the Hudson in New York City. "The first one in Boston was really fun. We talked a bit more and shared more stories, which is why when we got to New York, we're like, 'We're not going to talk that much because we know you guys probably have a lot of questions,'" Adams explained. "It was a learning curve for us. Boston was beautiful; we had so much fun there, but the New York City cruise was insanely beautiful because we saw the Statue of Liberty and just the twinkle of the city around us. It was magical. We went downstairs and told stories and then Bachelor Nation got to ask us their burning questions." Adams says there weren't too many questions that took him by surprise. "It's usually the same — 'Is it scripted? How much are producers manipulating things?' We kind of knew what to expect," he shared. "A lot of people are interested in Taylor Frankie Paul. It's not someone from a prior show. That was something that was hard for us to navigate because none of us work on that show anymore. I work on Paradise, so I hope the cast of men is amazing! We want the show to do well because it's brought us together and has brought us so many amazing and different opportunities."

Source: City Cruises LiveCity Cruises Live The trio got to hang out with fans and answer some burning questions.

When Higgins, Harrison and Adams all put together this idea on a golfing trip, they had "no idea" what they were in for — but they are so excited with the turnout thus far. "I'm happy we're getting good feedback and the crowd had a good time!" he said. "We were like, 'This is so much fun for us!' This was so enjoyable, and to do it with Chris, Ben and myself, it's great to spend time with each other."

Source: City Cruises Live The reality stars loved interacting with fans.