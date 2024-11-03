All Loved-Up! Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Cutest Moments: Photos

"Each day is Valentine's Day with you. You're my person, my lobster, my best friend. I love you to Pluto and back ✨," Hyland gushed in a February 2023 Instagram post alongside a picture of the pair sharing a smooch. "I love you more. Plus 1 anything you say."

When the former child star and Adams first got together, they were living in separate states but would still prioritize spending quality time together. "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos," the reality star recalled of the start of their romance on an episode of the Shondaland Audio podcast "The Flaky Biscuit."