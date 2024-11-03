or
All Loved-Up! Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Cutest Moments: Photos

Composite photo of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland never shy away from packing on the PDA.

Nov. 3 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have set the bar high when it comes to couple goals.

The Modern Family actress, 33, and the Bachelor in Paradise star, 40, first connected on Twitter in 2017 and went on to tie the knot in 2022. Now, the pair continue to show off their happy relationship on social media.

"Each day is Valentine's Day with you. You're my person, my lobster, my best friend. I love you to Pluto and back ✨," Hyland gushed in a February 2023 Instagram post alongside a picture of the pair sharing a smooch. "I love you more. Plus 1 anything you say."

When the former child star and Adams first got together, they were living in separate states but would still prioritize spending quality time together. "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos," the reality star recalled of the start of their romance on an episode of the Shondaland Audio podcast "The Flaky Biscuit."

"I never had a man cook for me before, so it was really special. And obviously, I love tacos, and he was just so good at making them," Hyland added.

On the fifth anniversary of their engagement in 2024, Adams joked in a hilarious Instagram post: "It’s been 5 years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me. Best decision I’ve ever made. I love you so much @sarahhyland."

The Geek Charming alum's happily ever after with her husband comes after she luckily got out of an abusive relationship that she recently admitted she will never "fully" heal from. "You think it’s your fault the whole time and you could have done better, you could have gotten out sooner, you could have told people," she explained at the Wednesday, October 30, Power of Women gala.

"It’s almost like you don’t wanna talk about it anymore. You want it to be done, and that’s that," Hyland noted. "I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it. I am very much guilty about it myself."

Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair's cutest moments as a couple.

sarahhyland
Hyland and Adams looked rustic chic as they posed together in front of cows.

sarahhyland
The adorable duo and their dog got dressed up for a funny photo.

sarahhyland
Hyland and Adams were all smiles at The Masters golf tournament.

sarahhyland
The duo appeared to share a laugh together while walking through the desert.

sarahhyland
Hyland and Adams looked like the picture-perfect couple as they snapped a photo at a fancy dinner.

