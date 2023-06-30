Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She's Had Plastic Surgery, Admits 'I Don't Like Looking at Myself'
If you couldn't help but wonder whether Sarah Jessica Parker has gone under the knife, here's your answer.
During her Thursday, June 29, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the actress kept it real when discussing plastic surgery, noting she's yet to have any major procedures — though she did confess to the disc jockey, 69, "I don’t really like looking at myself."
"I mean, I’m presentable," she replied when Howard Stern asked what she sees when looking in the mirror. "I think I'm fine."
When it comes to tweaking her appearance, the mom-of-three, 58, admitted, "I think about all of it. I ask people all the time, like is it too late?"
The Sex and the City alum hinted that these days, people are taking surgery to the extremes, quipping, "Now people be like, 'you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'"
"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," SJP noted. "Like the old-fashioned good one, when you have when you’re 44."
The actress does see a dermatologist for face peels and other treatments, and the fashionista clarified she has no judgement towards people who do get nips and tucks.
- Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Matthew Broderick After Mom Reflects on Robert Downey Jr. Romance
- Kristin Davis Worries 'And Just Like That' Fans May Be 'Disappointed' by Kim Cattrall's Cameo
- Kristin Davis Weighs in on Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall's Feud Ahead of 'And Just Like That' Premiere
"I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on especially women, primarily women about looks," said Parker, recalling how when And Just Like That premiered in December 2021, people seemed fixated on her and her costars' appearance and how they changed since the second SATC movie premiered in 2008.
"There was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray,'" she shared. "And I was like, 'First of all, it's not.' And who cares? I'm sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in gray hair and you have not mentioned that at all."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There is so much chatter, peripheral, and opinions. So I don't think it's wrong," continued the Emmy winner. "I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door frankly."